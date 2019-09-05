Patriots' J.C. Jackson Says Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Not Among NFL's Best

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) breaks up a pass tp Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

JuJu Smith-Schuster is positioned for a monster 2019 season, but not everyone thinks he's an elite wide receiver.

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout and dismissed the notion that he was one of the best in the league.

"In my opinion, I don't think so," Jackson said Thursday, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI. "There's a lot of good receivers in the NFL."

Jackson matched up against Smith-Schuster last season and held the receiver to four catches and 40 yards in a 17-10 Steelers home win. According to Mike Clay of ESPN, Jackson shadowed Smith-Schuster full-time in that Week 15 matchup while teammate Stephon Gilmore mostly stayed with Antonio Brown.

He will have a chance to improve upon these numbers when the two teams play again in Week 1 Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The 22-year-old receiver has already proved he can put up big numbers with 111 catches for 1,426 receiving yards in 2018, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his second NFL season. With Brown traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, there will be even more opportunities in 2019.

Jackson did concede that Smith-Schuster does have a lot of talent.

"I mean, he's a great receiver. I'm not saying that. He's a good football player," the second-year pro out of Maryland said. "... He's physical. He's a good route runner and he has good hands. He makes a lot of plays on the ball."

The former undrafted free agent might've still created some extra bulletin board material ahead of Sunday.

Related

    Week 1 Consensus NFL Picks ✅

    B/R's experts pick every game ATS

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 1 Consensus NFL Picks ✅

    B/R's experts pick every game ATS

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Sunday

    'If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Sunday

    'If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Plan to Suspend AB 🚨

    Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock 'got into it Wednesday' and now team plans to suspend their star WR (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Plan to Suspend AB 🚨

    Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock 'got into it Wednesday' and now team plans to suspend their star WR (Schefter)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report