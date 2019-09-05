NFL Week 1 Picks: Odds, Over-Under Predictions for Every Game Before TNF

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The opening of the 2019 NFL season is finally here.

So, too, are a plethora of wagering opportunities for the risk-takers in the crowd.

Both kick off Thursday night when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers. The Bears are three-point favorites with oddsmakers setting the over-under line at 46.5, per Caesars Sportsbook.

These teams are trending in opposite directions. Chicago just reeled off a 12-win season on the strength of its ferocious defense and added do-it-all rookie running back David Montgomery this summer. Green Bay, meanwhile, matched its fewest win total since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008 and recently lost second-year pass-catcher Equanimeous St. Brown to a season-ending ankle injury.

Bank on the Bears winning comfortably, and Rodgers making enough happen on the other side to help the teams hit the over.

Below, we'll lay out the odds, over-under and score predictions for all 16 season-openers before spotlighting two other contests that captured our attention.

Week 1 Odds, Score Predictions

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3.0, 46.5): Bears 31, Packers 20

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.0, 47.5): Vikings 28, Falcons 17

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 38.0) at Miami Dolphins: Ravens 19, Dolphins 13

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3.0, 41.0): Jets 20, Bills 16

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 52.0) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 22

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 50.0) at Carolina Panthers: Rams 37, Panthers 27

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.0, 45.5): Browns 28, Titans 21

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.0, 45.0): Eagles 28, Redskins 12

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44.0): Seahawks 27, Bengals 9

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5): Colts 17, Chargers 16

Detroit Lions (-2.5, 46.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Lions 15

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 45.5): Cowboys 27, Giants 13

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Even, 50.5): Buccaneers 31, 49ers 27

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 50.0): Steelers 24, Patriots 20

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7.0, 52.5): Saints 34, Texans 26

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (Even, 43.0): Raiders 24, Broncos 19

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

These aren't your slightly older sibling's Cleveland Browns. Between the rapid rise of Baker Mayfield and the offseason arrivals of Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson and Greedy Williams, the formerly lovable losers are becoming trendy picks to not only snap their 16-year playoff drought but go on to make legitimate postseason noise.

"Less than two years removed from 0-16, Cleveland has the best combination of talent and youth in all of football," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote.

The offense gets the most publicity—Mayfield and Beckham are kind of buzz-worthy big deals—but the defense could decide this matchup. Cleveland's front four is ferocious. With Richardson and Vernon joining 2017's No. 1 pick Myles Garrett, this could be the NFL's best pass-rushing defensive line.

That unit will put fear in any opponent, but it's particularly terrifying for the Titans. With three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan suspended, Tennessee could have trouble keeping Marcus Mariota upright. Even if that happens, there are questions about the quarterback's ability to distribute the ball to his playmakers.

There's a small chance this contest gives reason to slow the hype train on Cleveland, but a much greater one that the new-look Browns blow past the Titans and seal both a cover and the over in the process.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Still stunned about Andrew Luck's retirement? Everyone probably is.

Or everyone outside of the Circle City, at least. There, the Colts have already moved past the departure of their All-Pro passer and aren't letting his absence impact their internal expectations.

"This is the best team I've ever been a part of," T.Y. Hilton told reporters.

One could probably argue that statement, but his macro point stands—even without Luck, this squad can be good.

This offensive line is among the NFL's best. The receiving corps, headlined by Hilton (a five-time 1,000-yard receiver), grew deeper this summer with Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. This defense was top 10 in scoring last season and features a soaring superstar in reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard.

Oh, and now this talented team is motivated to show everyone that it can win without Luck. That's enough to shake the Chargers, even if they have home-field advantage and the steady Philip Rivers under center. Look for the Colts to defend like crazy, limit their mistakes and score an outright win in a low-scoring nail-biter.