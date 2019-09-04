Watch Colin Kaepernick Work Out with Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of 2019 NFL Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick’s still got it if video of his latest workout is any indication.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a video of his workout with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and he appeared to have no trouble connecting on a variety of routes with the three-time Pro Bowler:

TMZ Sports noted the private workout session happened at UCLA in July, and Beckham arrived wearing a Kaepernick jersey.

While Kaepernick is just 31 years old and helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, he has remained unsigned since he opted out of his contract in March 2017.

The quarterback protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem and reached a confidential settlement with the NFL when he sued the league for collusion.

He last played during the 2016 campaign and finished with 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.