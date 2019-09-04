Survey: 38M Americans Plan to Gamble on NFL During 2019 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

NFL football betting odds are displayed on a board, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, inside the Race and Sports Book at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in Dover, Del. The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly on Tuesday with the expansion of single-game sports bets in Delaware, less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Results from an American Gaming Association (AGA) survey released Wednesday estimated 38 million Americans, or 15 percent of the adult population, are expected to bet on the NFL during the 2019 season, which kicks off Thursday with a clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

ESPN's David Purdum provided details from the AGA survey, which also projected seven million of those who wager on the NFL will do so at casino sportsbooks. That's a 20.6 percent increase from last year as more states legalize sports betting.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

