Survey: 38M Americans Plan to Gamble on NFL During 2019 Season

Results from an American Gaming Association (AGA) survey released Wednesday estimated 38 million Americans, or 15 percent of the adult population, are expected to bet on the NFL during the 2019 season, which kicks off Thursday with a clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

ESPN's David Purdum provided details from the AGA survey, which also projected seven million of those who wager on the NFL will do so at casino sportsbooks. That's a 20.6 percent increase from last year as more states legalize sports betting.

