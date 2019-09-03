Carson Wentz, Highest Guaranteed NFL Contracts After Jared Goff's Reported Deal

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jared Goff reportedly received an extension from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported is worth a record-setting $110 million guaranteed over four years, keeping the quarterback with the Rams through 2024.

"With the two existing years he had remaining on his contract, Jared Goff is now tied to the Rams for six seasons and $161 million," Schefter added.



In June, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to a four-year extension through 2024 that carried $107.9 million guaranteed, which was the highest-paid guaranteed contract in the NFL prior to Goff's new deal.

Top 10 Guaranteed Contracts in the NFL

1. Goff ($110 million)

2. Wentz ($107.9 million)

3. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($107 million)

4. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($100 million)

5. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($98.7 million)

6. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford ($92 million)

7. Chicago Bears outside linebackers Khalil Mack ($90 million)

8. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($86.89 million)

9. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ($84 million)

10. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ($74.1 million)

View the full list at Spotrac

Goff and Wentz were drafted first and second overall respectively in the 2016 NFL draft.

Since then, Wentz has struggled with injuries. The 26-year-old was sidelined while recuperating a torn ACL when the Eagles capped off their 2017 campaign by winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Prior to the season-ending knee injury on Dec. 10, Wentz was making a case for league MVP with 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record.

His 2018 campaign was shortened to 11 games. He missed the first two games as a result of his ACL from the previous season and sat the last three contests because of a stress fracture in his back.

Because of Wentz's injury history, his contract is seen as a bigger risk than Goff's. That said, when healthy, he has been worth the investment. Through three years and 40 starts, Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 picks on 63.7 percent completion.

The question remains, though: Will he be able to finish a 16-game regular season again?

Goff has not been restricted by the same issues, but his career got off to a much slower start. The 24-year-old is coming off his best professional season, leading the Rams to the Super Bowl where the team fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots. He posted 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.9 percent completion in 2018.

If his most recent production is true to form for the remainder of his career—or at least, the remainder of this contract—then the Rams won't regret their decision.