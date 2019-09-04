Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard's Fantasy Outlook for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 1

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Take a sigh of relief, fantasy football players.

Ezekiel Elliott is back.

The league's reigning rushing champion's holdout ended Wednesday when he agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It was fair to question whether he would return for the season, especially after Le'Veon Bell sat out the 2018 campaign, but Dallas' go-to option is back in time for Week 1's game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy players may be worried about Elliott's status for Sunday's game since he missed training camp and the preseason, but he has proved nothing but reliable production-wise throughout his career.

He led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2016 and again last season, and arguably only fell short in 2017 because he was suspended six games. The Ohio State product is on the shortlist of the best fantasy players in the NFL, and he should be in starting lineups right away.

Fantasy players should look no further than his 2017 campaign for a source of optimism for his Week 1 performance.

Elliott tallied 118 yards from scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks in his first game back from a six-game suspension and showed few signs of rust. He then posted 141 yards from scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles in the following contest, maintaining his status as a surefire fantasy producer.

He has performed right out of the gates while missing time before and will do so again against a Giants defense that was a mere 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed last season.

He even said he's "been ready," and fantasy players should trust him:

The flip side of this development is what it means for those who drafted Tony Pollard with the hope he would be the next James Conner, taking advantage of a star running back's holdout to dramatically alter fantasy leagues.

Pollard impressed with five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in a preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams and looked the part of someone who could thrive as an RB2 or 3 behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked eighth in the league in run blocking last year.

He's still not worth playing against the Giants or anyone if Elliott is active. The latter is too talented to keep off the field, so Pollard won't have enough opportunities to be a fantasy difference-maker.