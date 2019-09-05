Top NFL Free Agents Teams Should Add Before Week 1

0 of 8

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Before the 2019 NFL season kicks off Thursday, coaches are continuing to put together game plans for their first opponents. There's still time to cover shallow spots on depth charts with free-agent veterans who are ready to jump into the fray.

Clubs released unofficial depth charts this week, but the pecking order doesn't necessarily reflect what we'll see on game day. Front offices have waived, released and placed players on injured reserve over the last few days, opening up spots for new acquisitions.

Looking at the pool of available veterans, we'll match eight notable names with corresponding teams based on roster fit and need. Several clubs could use patchwork at positions with unproven talent or limited depth.

In a common theme, you'll notice players reuniting with former coaches and general managers at new destinations.