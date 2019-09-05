Top NFL Free Agents Teams Should Add Before Week 1

Top NFL Free Agents Teams Should Add Before Week 1September 5, 2019
Before the 2019 NFL season kicks off Thursday, coaches are continuing to put together game plans for their first opponents. There's still time to cover shallow spots on depth charts with free-agent veterans who are ready to jump into the fray.
Clubs released unofficial depth charts this week, but the pecking order doesn't necessarily reflect what we'll see on game day. Front offices have waived, released and placed players on injured reserve over the last few days, opening up spots for new acquisitions.
Looking at the pool of available veterans, we'll match eight notable names with corresponding teams based on roster fit and need. Several clubs could use patchwork at positions with unproven talent or limited depth.
In a common theme, you'll notice players reuniting with former coaches and general managers at new destinations.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Orlando Scandrick
The Arizona Cardinals won't have their expected starting cornerbacks for Week 1. The league suspended Patrick Peterson for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy; he'll serve a six-game suspension. The team placed Robert Alford on injured reserve with a fractured tibia Sunday, and the 30-year-old will miss at least eight games.
With Peterson and Alford unavailable for a significant amount of time, the Cardinals could trot out Tramaine Brock Sr., Chris Jones and rookie second-rounder Byron Murphy as their top three cornerbacks, or they could acquire more veteran help.
Jones, a 2018 undrafted product out of Nebraska, suited up for two games last year and only played 15 special teams snaps. While Brock has starting experience (45 games), the Cardinals should add another seasoned player to their skeleton crew at cornerback.
Orlando Scandrick, 32, can line up on the inside or outside and took on a fill-in role with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He logged a career-high 13 pass breakups in 15 games (seven starts). The 10-year veteran may not have the legs to handle a full-time starting position, but he can hold his own for about half of the season until the starters return.
Carolina Panthers: RB Jay Ajayi
Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers signed C.J. Anderson—a grinder-type running back to handle carries behind Christian McCaffrey. The acquisition didn't yield significant results, and the front office released him in November.
This year, the Panthers selected Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round to bolster the depth at running back and released 2015 fifth-rounder Cameron Artis-Payne before final cuts.
With 2018 undrafted Louisville product Reggie Bonnafon in the mix, the Panthers don't have a proven commodity in a reserve role. The front office can consider four-year veteran Jay Ajayi, who runs well between the tackles.
Last season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ajayi averaged 11.3 rushing attempts per contest and 4.1 yards per carry before he suffered a torn ACL in October. Dr. James Andrews medically cleared him in July, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old can take some pressure off McCaffrey on the ground.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Terrance Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals have depth at wide receiver, but head coach Zac Taylor would have to rely on a relatively young group to produce solid results while A.J. Green recovers from ankle surgery. According to The Athletic's Jay Morrison, Week 3 seems like the "best-case scenario" for his return.
Tyler Boyd had a breakout 2018 campaign, logging 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns, but the other wideouts have little production to speak of in the pros.
Damion Willis emerged in the preseason, logging nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. The undrafted rookie out of Troy has a lot to prove once the games count. Taylor expects John Ross III to suit up after he dealt with a hamstring injury during the summer, but the 2017 first-rounder has been inconsistent in two years with a 35 percent catch rate.
Last year, wideout Terrance Williams landed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and the league suspended him three games for violating its substance-abuse policy. He finished the 2018 term with two catches for 18 yards in three outings with the Dallas Cowboys. The team declined his 2019 player option.
Perhaps Williams' suspension and forgettable season quieted interest in his services, but he's put together solid campaigns. The 29-year-old isn't a lead wideout, but he displayed enough in Dallas to earn a role as a veteran fill-in while Green sits out. The six-year pro has 232 receptions for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Cleveland Browns: S Eric Berry
In March, the Chiefs released safety Eric Berry, which didn't strike many as a surprise because he'd suited up for just three regular-season games since 2016. He tore his Achilles in the first game of the 2017 campaign and later dealt with a heel injury identified as Haglund's deformity.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson thinks Berry can continue his football career. If that's the case, the 30-year-old veteran could become a solid addition to a safety rotation.
Shortly after Berry's exit from Kansas City, he visited the Cowboys, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey contacted the representatives of the three-time All-Pro.
The Browns don't have a major need at safety with Damarious Randall and Morgan Burnett in the starting spots, and the front office selected Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round of this year's draft to add depth. Nonetheless, Berry would give this team a versatile playmaker who can line up deep, closer to the box and in the slot.
If Dr. Anderson is right about Berry's outlook going forward, the safety is equipped to make an impact while playing 50-60 percent of defensive snaps. In 89 contests, he has 51 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.
Los Angeles Chargers: LT Matt Kalil
Last August, Matt Kalil underwent knee surgery and missed the entire 2018 campaign with the Panthers; the team released him in March. The Houston Texans signed the 30-year-old to a one-year deal, but his stint there came to an abrupt end.
Houston pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and the Texans released Kalil, whom head coach Bill O'Brien once deemed a starter. Now available, the 2012 first-round pick could take on a prominent role with another team assuming he's healthy.
The Los Angeles Chargers will open the 2019 season without left tackle Russell Okung. The 30-year-old is on the non-football illness list with blood clots, which caused a pulmonary embolism in June. Because of the uncertainty of Okung's return, the front office should look to sign Kalil for veteran insurance.
At the moment, Trent Scott, a 2018 undrafted product out of Grambling State, will start on quarterback Philip Rivers' blind side.
Scott has one NFL start on his resume. General manager Tom Telesco may want to at least pick up the phone to inquire about Kalil's availability.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Mason Foster
The Los Angeles Rams have a void in their front seven. Micah Kiser, the projected starter at inside linebacker, underwent surgery on his left pectoral, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve Saturday before final cuts.
Even with Kiser, who didn't play a snap on defense last year, the Rams had a question mark at inside linebacker following Mark Barron's departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clay Matthews has the versatility to play the position or line up on the outside, but he's listed in the latter spot on the unofficial depth chart.
The Rams could feature Matthews' pass-rushing ability on the edge and sign a veteran who's familiar with linebackers coach Joe Barry.
Before training camp started, the Washington Redskins released Mason Foster. Still available, he could reunite with Barry, who served as his defensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 terms in D.C.
In 2016, Foster led Washington in solo tackles (88) and recorded nine tackles for loss as a downhill thumper in the middle of the front seven. Next to Cory Littleton in L.A., he could provide a similar impact, strengthening a group that ranked 23rd against the run last year.
Miami Dolphins: DE Noah Spence
The Miami Dolphins won't outright admit to tanking, but they're in a rebuilding period. The front office traded Tunsil, their franchise left tackle, and most notably acquired two first-round selections in the deal. Now, with five picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, general manager Chris Grier can mold this roster using premium draft capital and short-term contracts.
Defensive end Noah Spence also needs a fresh start after an underwhelming three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which he registered 6.5 sacks in 34 contests. He didn't make the cut Saturday and needs to reinvent himself elsewhere. There's no better place to accomplish that than with a team starting from scratch.
The Dolphins don't have a defensive end on the roster with a solid resume. Charles Harris and rookie undrafted free agent Jonathan Ledbetter are slated to start at the position. The former has three sacks in 27 career games, which means Spence has more tallies in that category than the projected starters combined.
As a rookie in 2016, Spence flashed his potential, finishing third among Buccaneers defenders with 5.5 sacks. At 25 years old, he's worth a shot at a position of need. The Dolphins can acquire a project pass-rusher at a low wage and develop him into a solid starter.
Oakland Raiders: OG Stefen Wisniewski
Offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski is one of the better free agents following roster cuts. He didn't exhibit much decline in his play with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, but the team has embraced its youth, keeping undrafted rookie Nate Herbig and starting Isaac Seumalo at left guard.
According to the Washington Post's STATs, Wisniewski only gave up one sack in 16 games in 2018, including seven starts. At the least, he could provide an interior shield on the offensive line, thwarting defensive tackles who attempt to push the pocket.
The Oakland Raiders open the season without starting guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson. The former will be serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Head coach Jon Gruden hopes to see the latter back from his knee injury soon, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair.
"I saw Gabe walking around, so I followed him around to see how that knee is doing," Gruden said. "Really happy to see the progress that he's made. We didn't put him on IR for that reason. We think after the first few ballgames, he'll be close to returning."
Wisniewski has a lot more experience on the left side of the line, which makes him a viable short-term replacement for Incognito. But if Denzelle Good struggles on the right in his return from back surgery, the Raiders could use the former Eagle at the position in spot duty.