Ex-NFL Trainer Ian Danney Pleads the 5th 46 Times in Drug Lawsuit Testimony

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ian Danney, a former Olympic bobsledder who became a trainer for players in the NFL and MLB, asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 46 times during a July testimony related to a civil lawsuit filed by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Corey Liuget, a former client.

On Tuesday, Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reported details from the pretrial deposition testimony, which included questions about whether Danney ever injected 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

Danney was part of Team Canada at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. He competed in the four-man bobsled event, with his squad taking 11th place in the 32-team field.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur has since opened two businesses in Arizona—Performance Enhancement Professionals and Optimum EFX.

Danney said during his testimony he imported pentosan polysulfate, a drug typically used to treat bladder pain that's not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, from Australia and used it on at least one client, per Schrotenboer.

He denied treating Liuget with any illegal substances, however, and also said he provided the same answer for Tebow, though he pleaded the Fifth when asked about whether he ever injected the current New York Mets minor league outfielder.

Liuget, Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy and former NFL safety LaRon Landry are among the players suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy after working with Danney, per Schrotenboer.

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison are among the trainer's other clients.

Liuget is seeking damages for a suspension the lawsuit alleges cost him "millions" of dollars. Jeffrey Springer, Danney's attorney, provided a statement to USA Today about the allegations:

"However, there is no doubt that Mr. Liuget's performance was clearly subpar at the time of his test and it was highly questionable as to whether the high salary he was being paid was justified by his lack of production on defense. That he would seek help from a trainer of the skill and caliber of Mr. Danney is not surprising. Blaming Mr. Danney is surprising, given Mr. Liuget's good character."

A trial in the case is scheduled to begin Feb. 4, 2020, in California. That's two days after Super Bowl LIV.