Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

I know what you're thinking—isn't it too soon to be considering trades? I just drafted my team!

It's never too soon. Maybe somebody in your league drafted purely for value and is looking to make deals to better balance their roster. Maybe somebody auto-drafted and got shafted at one or two positions. Maybe somebody absolutely loves a particular player but just missed out on drafting him and wants to swing a deal.

Whatever the case may be, you should always be open to opportunities to make your team better. And if trades present themselves, you want to make sure you're getting the best deal.

That's where the trade value chart comes in handy. Below you'll find the top 100 flex players (running backs, wideouts and tight ends) separated into tiers and given a trade value. If a player has a trade value of 10, for instance, you want to be getting back players who either equal 10 in value or, ideally, exceed it.

This is only for flex players. Any flex players not listed have a value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 12

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

In all formats, these two stand head and shoulders atop the fantasy landscape and, as such, have the most fantasy value in a trade. They are both feature backs who will make major impacts in the pass game and are dynamic in the run game. Seriously, if you are even considering moving on from one of these players, you are making a grave mistake.

Remember, the values on this chart are an attempt to give you a framework for fair trade values. But if you have Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey and somebody is sniffing around them and offering you trade packages, you should be blown away in a deal. Rip off another owner if they want one of the players or just keep them because it's hard to get equal value for top-echelon running backs.

Trade Value: 11

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Basically, everything above can be reiterated for these two players. The only downside to Alvin Kamara is that the New Orleans Saints have limited his usage in the run game and don't seem likely to change course this year, hoping to keep Kamara upright, while Ezekiel Elliott could start a bit slow this season given his lengthy holdout.

Those are minor concerns, however, and in a few weeks both Kamara and Elliott will likely be in the top tier alongside Barkley and McCaffrey.

Trade Value: 10

5. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

6. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

7. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

9. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers



Todd Gurley is such a fascinating case. He was fantasy's MVP for the first 15 weeks last season, rushing for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 59 receptions for another 580 yards and four scores. But injuries cost him the past two games of the season and limited him in the playoffs, calling into question both his durability and just how much the Los Angeles Rams will work him this year.

Keeping him fresh for another Super Bowl run wouldn't be the worst idea, especially after a year that saw him post 315 regular-season touches.

Sentences like the following from Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic should also worry fantasy players: "The Rams are intent on protecting Gurley's knee for the long haul of the 16-game schedule and, just as importantly, the postseason. It means a likely reduction of his carries and snap counts."



Remember, Gurley's knee injuries aren't something to simply gloss over:

But it's also important to remember that Gurley has been an elite fantasy producer the past two seasons. It's very possible he will be in the top tier of players this season. But there are just enough concerns to keep him pushed down these rankings to start the year.

Trade Value: 9

10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

11. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

12. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

16. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

You could put these wideouts in any order you like, but all should post elite numbers and be excellent WR1 options for your team. However, elite running backs simply hold far more upside and value than elite wideouts, especially as the NFL continues to trend toward the running-back-by-committee philosophy.

But if you have one of these players, don't give them up without getting a major return. In fact, you're strongly recommended to not trade them at all unless one of the elite running backs is coming back your way.

Trade Value: 8

17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

19. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

20. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

21. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

25. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

This may seem high to some people, having a tight end at No. 17. But in standard leagues last year, Travis Kelce's 191.6 fantasy points would have ranked him as the eighth-best wide receiver. Notice that on these rankings, seven wideouts rank as more valuable than Kelce.

Also keep in mind that Kelce is posting those numbers at a position with far less depth. His value over other tight ends is immense, and as such, his value is high. There's a good chance that Kelce was off the board in the second round of your draft, and his trade value should reflect as much.

Trade Value: 7

26. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

27. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

29. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

30. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

31. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Kelce may be fantasy's most valuable tight end, but Zach Ertz and George Kittle aren't far behind. Value them very highly if you have them or are trying to land them.

Trade Value: 6

32. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

34. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

35. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

36. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

37. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

38. Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Houston Texans

39. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington

Derrius Guice is an excellent player to target in fantasy drafts and should be valued very highly. He's an excellent buy-low candidate this season, and it's possible he will lose all of his buy-low value once people see him play and produce.

And don't get it twisted—he's gonna get a lot of work this season.

"At the end of the day, it's not so much Samaje [Perine] that it is about Derrius Guice, how much faith we have in him to carry the ball," Washington head coach Jay Gruden said Monday after Perine was released, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports. "We drafted him for a reason. We feel like he can be a first-, second- and even a third-down back."

Gruden added: "I think the offense, carries wise, will probably go through him, pretty much."

Yes, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson will still get their touches. But keep in mind that Guice rushed for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns in his last two years at LSU and was having an excellent summer last year before he tore his ACL.

Guice is a talent. He's primed for a big year. It can't hurt to kick the tires on a potential trade for him if you didn't draft him.

Trade Value: 5

40. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

41. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

42. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

45. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

46. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

47. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

48. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

49. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

50. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

51. James White, RB, New England Patriots

52. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

53. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

54. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

55. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Ah, Melvin Gordon, who lives in fantasy value purgatory as his holdout continues. If you believe he'll end his holdout early in the season or get traded, nabbing him now could represent a major steal. If you think he'll go full Le'Veon Bell and sit out the season, either keeping him or trading him will be a major loss of assets.

Only Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers know how this will play out. The safer bet here is to assume he's going to miss significant time, though he provides immediate value if he returns, hence his ranking.

Trade Value: 4

56. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

57. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

58. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

59. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

60. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

61. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

62. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

63. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

64. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is a lot of buzz around Chris Godwin, so it's possible he's slightly undervalued here as the 24th wideout on the list.

Truthfully, it's hard to fully trust Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, so a slightly conservative approach to assessing Godwin's value makes sense. But he has major breakthrough potential and is a buy-low candidate for sure.

Trade Value: 3

65. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

66. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

67. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

68. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

69. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

70. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

71. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

72. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

73. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

74. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

75. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

76. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

77. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

78. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

79. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

80. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

81. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miles Sanders is a very intriguing player to target in the middle rounds of your draft. He's going to split time with Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles, but don't be surprised if he emerges as the clear top option in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield.

He's certainly impressed his teammates this summer.

"Big year? I think Miles," former Eagles safety Tre Sullivan told Bo Wulf of The Athletic when asked to predict which Philly player would have a big year. "You know, just seeing how he runs the ball. I think he does a great job running behind his pads. He runs with a purpose. I feel like he knows he has a lot to prove, and you see that every day when you see him go out to practice. So, you know, I'm excited for him this year.

Philly guard Matt Pryor added: "I really think Miles. Just because being a young back, going into a new offense, I feel like he has some good awareness. We talk about it in film. And the dude can run. I mean, preseason, you only get so many reps. But I feel like you can tell when somebody has that kind of thing.

Buy low on Sanders.

Trade Value: 2

82. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

83. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

84. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

85. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

86. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

87. Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears

89. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

90. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

91. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

93. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

94. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

95. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

96. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

97. Josh Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

98. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

99. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

100. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

We round out the buy-low segment with James Washington, who should be Pittsburgh's No. 2 wideout after a strong preseason. Remember, JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns as Ben Roethlisberger's second target a season ago.

Don't expect Washington to post those type of numbers. Smith-Schuster is a more dynamic player. But keep in mind that the Pittsburgh offense is more than capable of supporting two fantasy-relevant wideouts. Washington has serious breakthrough potential.