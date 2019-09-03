Week 1 NFL Picks: Season-Opening Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season is set to open on Thursday, September 5. For virtually all football fans, the return to action is an event to celebrate.

For some football fans, of course, it's also a time to get back into the gaming mode. While the league doesn't like to publicly admit it, betting is a big part of the NFL—and with multiple states legalizing sports gambling over the last year, it becomes bigger than ever.

Here, we'll examine the season-opening Super Bowl odds from Caesars, along with the full 16-game slate for Week 1, the latest lines and some game predictions.

Super Bowl Odds, Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs: 6-1

New England Patriots: 13-2

New Orleans Saints: 8-1

Chicago Bears: 9-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 13-1

Cleveland Browns: 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 14-1

Los Angeles Rams: 15-1

Dallas Cowboys: 15-1

Green Bay Packers: 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18-1

Minnesota Vikings: 20-1

Atlanta Falcons: 28-1

Seattle Seahawks: 30-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 30-1

Houston Texans: 35-1

San Francisco 49ers: 40-1

Indianapolis Colts: 45-1

Baltimore Ravens: 45-1

Carolina Panthers: 50-1

Tennessee Titans: 50-1

New York Jets: 60-1

Oakland Raiders: 60-1

Detroit Lions: 75-1

New York Giants: 75-1

Buffalo Bills: 80-1

Denver Broncos: 80-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 125-1

Arizona Cardinals: 150-1

Washington Redskins: 200-1

Miami Dolphins: 300-1

Week 1 Lines and Predictions

Thursday, September 05



Green Bay Packers (+3) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 23-20

Sunday, September 08

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Carolina Panthers: Los Angeles 29-24

Washington Redskins (+9.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 33-24

Buffalo Bills (+3) at New York Jets: Buffalo 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 27-25

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins: Baltimore 27-17

Kansas City Chiefs (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Kansas City 28-24

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 28-25

Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 30-22

Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 33-23

San Francisco 49ers (even) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 24-20

New York Giants (+7) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-20

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Detroit 22-19

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5) at New England Patriots: Pittsburgh 30-28

Monday, September 09

Houston Texans (+7) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-21

Denver Broncos (+1) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 22-20

Washington Redskins (+9.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Sunday's matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles features one of the biggest lines of the entire week. It's isn't difficult to understand why, as the Eagles are legitimate title contenders and the Redskins are in the early stages of another rebuild.

In fact, we don't know a lot about what Washington will be this season. We do know that second-year back Derrius Guice is expected to lead the rushing attack.

We also know that journeyman Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback and that left tackle Trent Williams won't be with the team—his holdout continues.

Unless Washington is able to dominate on the ground with Guice and Adrian Peterson, it's hard to envision the Redskins winning this game. Losing by 10 in an early divisional matchup, however, seems unlikely.

Expect the Eagles to get ahead big early and to coast in the second half, while Washington rallies just enough to cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks also features a 9.5-point line. It could result in an even bigger point differential.

Cincinnati has a couple things working against it. For one, No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Green remains out after undergoing ankle surgery. This means Andy Dalton will have to rely on Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Tyler Eifert and undrafted rookie Damion Willis to move the ball through the air. Against a stout Seattle defense that now has pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, that could prove difficult.

The Bengals also have to contend with a difficult trip out west. The Seahawks already boast a stiff home-field advantage thanks to a rowdy 12th-man crowd, and the lengthy travel isn't going to help matters.

With an offense seeing its first real game under new head coach Zac Taylor and a defense that ranked dead last in the NFL last season (413.6 yards per game allowed), the Bengals could be heavily overmatched in this one.

Expect Seattle to just barely beat the line.

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) at Cleveland Browns

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

On paper, the Cleveland Browns appear to be clear favorites over the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland boasts an offense with Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. The Browns also have one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the entire NFL.

The Titans, meanwhile, won't have starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, who is suspended for the opening month of the season.

However, Cleveland has been notoriously bad in openers since returning to the league in 1999. They've gone just 1-18-1 during that span. This does feel like a new era for the Browns, but history is not on their side.

Cleveland also has some serious questions on its offensive line and at kicker. Though Eric Kush is slated to start at right guard, the position is by no means settled.

"We’ve got three guys, even four guys at that spot that could play for us," head coach Freddie Kitchens said, via the team's official website.

Though rookie kicker Austin Seibert was mostly fine in the preseason, he did miss one field-goal attempt and also struggled in training camp.

The Browns should still win this, but don't be surprised if a couple of turnovers and a missed kick make the game closer than it should be.