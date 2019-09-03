NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Latest 2019 Preseason Standings and Reaction

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Latest 2019 Preseason Standings and ReactionSeptember 3, 2019
The 2019 NFL season officially gets underway on September 5, when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their longstanding rivalry. The rest of the league will be in action a few days later, and by the end of the week, we'll have our first complete standings of 2019.
For now, we can look back at how teams fared in the preseason, how their offseasons unfolded and how their initial 53-man rosters shape up.
This obviously won't tell us how teams will finish the regular season, but it does give us some idea of how the league stacks up heading into Week 1.
2019 Preseason Standings
AFC East
Buffalo Bills 4-0
New England Patriots 3-1
Miami Dolphins 3-1
New York Jets 2-2
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens 4-0
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-1
Cleveland Browns 3-1
Cincinnati Bengals 1-3
AFC South
Tennessee Titans 2-2
Indianapolis Colts 1-3
Houston Texans 1-3
Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4
AFC West
Oakland Raiders 3-1
Denver Broncos 2-3
Los Angeles Chargers 1-3
Kansas City Chiefs 1-3
NFC East
New York Giants 4-0
Dallas Cowboys 2-2
Philadelphia Eagles 1-3
Washington Redskins 1-3
NFC North
Minnesota Vikings 3-1
Green Bay Packers 2-2
Detroit Lions 0-4
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1
Carolina Panthers 2-2
New Orleans Saints 2-2
Atlanta Falcons 1-4
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks 3-1
San Francisco 49ers 3-1
Los Angeles Rams 2-2
Arizona Cardinals 1-3
NFL Power Rankings, Pre-Week 1
1. New England Patriots
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. New Orleans Saints
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Los Angeles Chargers
9. Seattle Seahawks
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. Baltimore Ravens
12. Houston Texans
13. Atlanta Falcons
14. Cleveland Browns
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Minnesota Vikings
17. Carolina Panthers
18. Jacksonville Jaguars
19. San Francisco 49ers
20. Tennessee Titans
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Detroit Lions
23. Indianapolis Colts
24. New York Jets
25. Oakland Raiders
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Denver Broncos
29. New York Giants
30. Washington Redskins
31. Arizona Cardinals
32. Miami Dolphins
Cowboys Making Progress With Elliott
After acquiring wideout Amari Cooper last season, the Dallas Cowboys became one of the most complete teams in the entire NFL. They further bolstered their receiving corps in the offseason by adding Randall Cobb.
With a balanced offense and with a defense that ranked seventh (329.2 yards per game allowed) last season, the Cowboys should again be one of the most complete teams in the league. Of course, having that balanced offense depends very much on getting star running back Ezekiel Elliott to end his holdout and rejoin the team.
Fortunately, the two parties appear close to getting a deal done. It appears to be more about structure than overall numbers at this point, and according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Monday's negotiations were positive:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Latest on #Cowboys & Zeke. A more positive day. Issues continue on structure. Big one: The impact of the 30-percent rule has been a grind. Basically pushes a lot of money up front or forces creative measures to meet Gurley APY. Dallas doesn’t want a frontloaded deal. Progressing.
Assuming Elliott is back and ready to play by Sunday, Dallas is easily a top-10 team and a playoff contender.
Patriots to Be Without Harry Early
The New England Patriots remain the kings of the NFL mountain until someone else knocks them off. However, they are starting out the season with a bit of disappointing news. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Patriots will begin the year with rookie receiver and first-round pick N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.
This is a bit of a bummer for Patriots fans, as Harry was expected to be a significant piece of New England's new-look receiving corps.
The good news is that the Patriots should still have a dangerous wide receiver group even without Harry. The reinstatement of Josh Gordon was huge, and he should be Tom Brady's top target on the outside, provided he remains eligible to play.
The Patriots also re-signed veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas after initially cutting him to get down to 53 players. With Gordon, Thomas, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, Brady should still have plenty of targets with which to challenge defenses downfield.
The bigger question mark is at tight end. Rob Gronkowski is in retirement, and veteran Benjamin Watson will open the year with e four-game suspension.
The Dolphins Insist They Aren't Tanking
The Miami Dolphins are set to start journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in Week 1. At some point, they'll likely transition to 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen. Ultimately, their goal may be to grab a new quarterback at the top of the 2020 draft.
According to head coach Brian Flores, though, the Dolphins are not tanking this season.
"I wouldn't disrespect the game with that," Flores said, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. "Again, no, we're not. We're going to try to win every game."
Flores may indeed want to win every game he coaches this season. However, the fact remains that Miami has not equipped him to actually do so. The Dolphins wouldn't have traded starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills if their goal was to actually compile wins this season.
This is organizational tanking, regardless of whether Flores and the players on the roster are a part of it.
