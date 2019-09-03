Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Whether you're an intense player or casual participant in fantasy football, the long-awaited moment has finally arrived. It's officially time to set your Week 1 lineup.

But even after weeks or months of research on how to draft a championship-caliber roster, making a lineup can be frustrating. Coaching changes, scheme tweaks and several other factors have influenced teams over the offseason, and last season's trends won't necessarily carry over to 2019.

Right now, though, past performance is the greatest indicator of success. Preseason reports and expected strength of opponents also factor in organizing Week 1's rankings.

The rankings are based on a league with a point-per-reception scoring format that includes a flex in the starting lineup.

Week 1 PPR Flex Rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at DAL)

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. LAR)

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. HOU)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at NO)

5. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. HOU)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. TEN)

7. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at CHI)

8. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. ATL)

9. David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. DET)

10. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)

11. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. SF)

12. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at MIN)

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at JAC)

14. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (vs. KC)

15. James Conner, RB, PIT (at NE)

16. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. TEN)

17. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (vs. PIT)

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (vs. ATL)

19. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)

20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at NE)

21. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. CIN)

22. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at JAC)

23. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. IND)

24. Antonio Brown, WR, OAK (vs. DEN)

25. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. SF)

26. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. ATL)

27. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at CAR)

28. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. CIN)

29. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (at ARI)

30. George Kittle, TE, SF (at TB)

31. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. WAS)

32. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at ARI)

33. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at SEA)

34. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (at CAR)

35. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at SEA)

36. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (at MIA)

37. O.J. Howard, TE, TB (vs. SF)

38. TY Hilton, WR, IND (at LAC)

39. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. IND)

40. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. LAR)

41. Will Fuller, WR, HOU (at NO)

42. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI (vs. WAS)

43. Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC (vs. KC)

44. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at CAR)

45. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. GB)

46. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. IND)

47. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL (at MIN)

48. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI (vs. DET)

49. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (vs. GB)

50. James White, RB, NE (vs. PIT)

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Although the Chicago Bears have an excellent defense and a top cornerback in Kyle Fuller, Davante Adams still has decent upside.

Last year in two matchups with Chicago, he caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown (19.8 PPR points) and eight passes for 119 yards (19.9). For good measure, he caught a touchdown in both clashes against the Bears in 2017.

It's good to be Aaron Rodgers' favorite target.

Overall in 2018, Adams received seven-plus targets in each of his 15 appearances. Even more impressively, he posted at least 80 yards or snagged a touchdown in every game. Adams finished the year with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 scores.

Adams is a must-start receiver until proven otherwise, and that's not likely to happen in 2019.

Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Despite a four-game suspension to begin 2018, Julian Edelman collected 74 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. That broke down to a quality 16.3 PPR points per game.

And this year, there's no Rob Gronkowski to demand the ball.

To some degree, his absence means defenses can devote more attention to the shifty Edelman in the slot. Still, he's such a reliable option for Tom Brady, and the veteran quarterback regularly peppers Edelman with quick-hitters that add up quickly. Without Gronk, the trend is likely to continue and might even increase.

Plus, he recorded team-high marks of seven catches and 90 yards in a late-season win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

Edelman isn't always viewed as a top fantasy option, but this is an appealing matchup for him.

TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

So you drafted TY Hilton, and Andrew Luck retired. What now?

Well, don't panic yet.

No reasonable person will argue Hilton's fantasy ceiling has dropped considerably with Jacoby Brissett running the Indianapolis Colts offense instead of Luck. Rather than having a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, the Colts are hoping to survive at the position.

Nevertheless, Hilton is the undisputed top target for a decent offense. Even in a tough matchup against Casey Hayward and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's worth a start.

If the players had no previous connection, it would be worth a second look. Brissett started for most of 2017, though, and Hilton posted four 100-yard showings that season. They should be a more consistent pairing this time around.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp answers your fantasy questions live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.