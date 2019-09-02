'American Ninja Warrior' 2019: National Finals Day 2 Results, Highlights

John Locher/Associated Press

Just 28 athletes remain after Night 2 of the American Ninja Warriors national finals.

After 12 of 43 finalists advanced through the eight-part obstacle course in the first day in Las Vegas, 16 more completed Stage 1 in less than two minutes and 30 seconds Monday. The field has continued to dwindle since the start of Season 11, and only a few contenders still have the chance to get through all four stages.

Mathis Owhadi emerged as a real threat after posting the fastest time of the round, more than 10 seconds faster than anyone else in the field.

Ethan Swanson was impressive as well, finishing the course with 41 seconds left on the buzzer.

Two-time champion Joe Moravsky got through to the end with relative ease to keep himself among the elite competitors in this event.

Seth Rogers was one of the youngest in the competition as a 19-year-old who has been training since he was 13. The inexperience didn't stop him from getting through the course and hitting the buzzer:

Karsten Williams was one of the better stories of the night after failing on Stage 1 of the nationals finals in each of the last five years. He finally broke the trend by completing the course this time around:

Grant McCartney, known as the Island Ninja, got to Stage 2 for the first time in his career after an entertaining run:

Dave Cavanagh and Michael Torres completed the course without the use of the safety pass, which they each earned in the city finals. This could give them both a leg up on the competition going forward.

Two-time last man standing Drew Drechsel needed his safety pass after falling on the Tire Run in his first attempt. He fortunately made it through on the second try and will remain a threat to win it all.

These top athletes will now compete in Stage 2 with Daniel Gil, Adam Rayl and the rest of the qualifiers from Night 1.

Of course, the day wasn't all positive.

Several fan favorites saw their season come to an end with tough falls or the time just running out before hitting the buzzer, including Brian Burk, Ben Udy (aka Chad Flexington), Taylor Amann and Jody Avila among others.

Jessie Graff, arguably the top female athlete in the sport, left the crowd stunned after falling on the Double Dipper.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the early exit by Sean Bryan, who was the runner-up in Season 10 after completing Stage 2. This time around an apparent shoulder injury suffered on the Jumping Spider caused him to take himself off the course.

Drechsel fell on his first attempt before bouncing back after using the speed pass. It just shows how difficult this competition can be and how impressive it is to complete the course.

There are now three more stages and two more weeks of shows for the competitors trying to become an American Ninja Warrior or at least the Last Ninja Standing.