Tigers Double-A Catcher Chace Numata Dies at 27 After Skateboarding Accident

Minor league catcher Chace Numata, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers' Double-A affiliate, died Monday, three days after being involved in a skateboarding accident.

The Tigers released a statement confirming his death:

Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, received a report of an injured man in downtown around 2:15 a.m. Friday and discovered Numata, 27, unconscious and bleeding from his head in the road, according to the Detroit Free Press' Kirkland Crawford, Joe Guillen and Jeff Seidel.

