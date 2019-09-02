Tigers Double-A Catcher Chace Numata Dies at 27 After Skateboarding Accident

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 14: A detailed view of a Detroit Tigers Spring Training hat during workouts at the TigerTown Complex on February 14, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Minor league catcher Chace Numata, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers' Double-A affiliate, died Monday, three days after being involved in a skateboarding accident. 

The Tigers released a statement confirming his death:

Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, received a report of an injured man in downtown around 2:15 a.m. Friday and discovered Numata, 27, unconscious and bleeding from his head in the road, according to the Detroit Free PressKirkland Crawford, Joe Guillen and Jeff Seidel.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Tigers Minor Leaguer Chace Numata Dies from Injuries in Skateboarding Accident

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tigers Minor Leaguer Chace Numata Dies from Injuries in Skateboarding Accident

    Kirkland Crawford,
    via Detroit Free Press

    Cox Back at Braves' Park 5 Months After Stroke

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cox Back at Braves' Park 5 Months After Stroke

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Top Prospects Who Will Play Critical Role in Playoff Races

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top Prospects Who Will Play Critical Role in Playoff Races

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Here's what Detroit Tigers' September games will mean for 2020 — and beyond

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Here's what Detroit Tigers' September games will mean for 2020 — and beyond

    Anthony Fenech
    via Detroit Free Press