Belinda Bencic Stuns No. 1 Naomi Osaka in Round of 16 at 2019 US Open

Belinda Bencic pulled off one of the biggest upsets at the 2019 U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over top-seeded Naomi Osaka on Monday.

The No. 13 seed earned three breaks over two sets to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career.

Osaka and Novak Djokovic were each No. 1 seeds in their respective draws and defending champions at the U.S. Open, but each player was eliminated in Round 4 within a span of 24 hours.

