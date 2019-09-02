Titans' Derrick Henry Recovered from Calf Injury, Ready for Week 1 vs. Browns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said he is recovered from his calf injury that held him out of the preseason and will be in the lineup Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm feeling well. Sad I missed camp. I've been practicing these past two weeks," Henry said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Henry suffered a strained calf at the beginning of training camp, causing him to miss the entire preseason—some of which was a precaution to ensure he was 100 percent for Week 1. The fourth-year back rushed for a career-high 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Most of Henry's production came as part of a torrid finish, which saw him rush for 585 yards and seven touchdowns in the final four weeks. He said he hopes to play with more consistency in 2019.