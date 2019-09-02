Titans' Derrick Henry Recovered from Calf Injury, Ready for Week 1 vs. Browns

Titans' Derrick Henry Recovered from Calf Injury, Ready for Week 1 vs. BrownsSeptember 2, 2019
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said he is recovered from his calf injury that held him out of the preseason and will be in the lineup Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.
"I'm feeling well. Sad I missed camp. I've been practicing these past two weeks," Henry said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
Henry suffered a strained calf at the beginning of training camp, causing him to miss the entire preseason—some of which was a precaution to ensure he was 100 percent for Week 1. The fourth-year back rushed for a career-high 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Most of Henry's production came as part of a torrid finish, which saw him rush for 585 yards and seven touchdowns in the final four weeks. He said he hopes to play with more consistency in 2019.
"You have to play at a high level," Henry said. "You can't have that inconsistency throughout the season like I had last year. Seasons come with adversity, but I have to focus on being consistent and efficient and being a great player for this team."
For the first time in his career, Henry appears to have the bell-cow back role locked up. Dion Lewis is slotted behind him on the depth chart but will largely be confined to a role in the passing game. The Titans won three of the four games during Henry's finish to the season, and it's likely they'll open 2019 trying to pound the ball on the ground.
Henry getting the green light from a health perspective is a promising sign. He's missed just one game through the first three years of his career, and his relatively light workload so far should keep him fresh for the regular season.
Players We Can't Wait to See This Season
Who are you most pumped to watch?