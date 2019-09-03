Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire Must-Adds

0 of 8

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

We're days away from Week 1 of the regular season, and some of you may be scrambling to replace that iffy player on your bench. Fortunately, the waiver wire offers plenty of options for consideration in the first slate of games.

Strategically, owners can approach acquisitions in two ways at this point of the season: adding players in favorable Week 1 matchups or picking up potential long-term contributors without much concern for their first opponents.

We'll focus on players owned in fewer than 75 percent of Yahoo point-per-reception leagues as of 10 p.m. ET Monday and use a $100 free-agent acquisition budget, which means managers can use up to that amount in bids on successful pickups.



Typically, free-agent signings after roster cuts have minimal impact on fantasy outlooks, but one transaction deserves your attention. We'll dive into two backfields that may shift in favor of players floating around on a quarter of Yahoo waiver wires along with other available short- and long-term assets.