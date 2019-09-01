Joe Johnson Leads Triplets over Killer 3s to Win 2019 BIG3 League Championship

Harry How/Getty Images

Joe Johnson spent 17 seasons in the NBA and never won a ring.

It took him exactly one to bring home his first BIG3 championship.

Johnson scored 28 points and Jamario Moon and Alan Anderson each added 11, as the league MVP carried the Triplets to a 50-39 win over the Killer 3s in Sunday's BIG3 title game.

It was another brilliant performance for Johnson, who has established himself as the best player in BIG3 history while pushing the Triplets to the top of the three-on-three league in their first season. The Triplets finished the season 7-0 in games in which Johnson scored at least 20 points; he was their leading scorer for every game and led all BIG3 players in scoring.

