NFL Players We Can't Wait to See This Season

0 of 9

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Football may be the ultimate team sport, but the NFL is very much a star-driven league. While a well-executed trap block may get some of us excited, most fans are eager to see the highlight-reel plays.

We're talking about the deep bombs, the no-look passes from quarterbacks at a full sprint, the one-handed catches in the end zone, the diving interceptions and the dynamic 60-yard runs. Thankfully, the NFL has the elite players needed to provide plenty of these moments in its 100th season.

Are you excited? We sure are.

But which of the league's stars are we most excited to watch in 2019? Who are the rising stars, the promising rookies and the comeback candidates we absolutely can't wait to see? Let's take a look.