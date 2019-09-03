The Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Preseason

0 of 8

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The NFL preseason's win-loss results don't mean much, but the happenings within those games do.

Seeing as nearly 1,200 players lost jobs this past weekend, the preseason has major implications. Some of those players wound up on practice squads or were claimed by other teams, while others are still looking for employment.

Cutdown day proved beneficial to some teams and players who either filled positions of need or wound up in better situations. However, other teams will enter Week 1 with glaring concerns.

The following players and teams emerged as the biggest winners and losers of the 2019 NFL preseason based on what's unfolded over the past few weeks.