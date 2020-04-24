Report: Laremy Tunsil, Texans Agree to Record-Setting 3-Year, $66M Contract

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Laremy Tunsil has signed a massive three-year contract extension with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche:

The 25-year-old left tackle was traded from the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him 13th overall in 2016, to Houston last August along with wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Prior to the trade's completion, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported that Dolphins players "would revolt" if the team dealt Tunsil, "one of their best and most-liked players."

Texans brass must agree with those Dolphins' assessment of Tunsil if they were willing to invest in him beyond his four-year, $12.46 million rookie contract that ran through the 2020 season.

As a rookie, Tunsil excelled as a left guard. The Dolphins shifted him to left tackle in 2017, and the transition was initially rocky as he allowed six sacks and was penalized eight times for false starts and holding, as the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly noted in 2018.

In Houston, Tunsil has been tasked with protecting franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and did so well enough to earn a Pro Bowl bid in 2019.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Tunsil is now the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis with an average annual salary of $22 million. Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson ranks second at $18 million.