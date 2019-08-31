Chargers, Chiefs, Other Top Landing Spots for LeSean McCoy After Bills Release

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

LeSean McCoy is looking for a new home with just more than one week until the 2019 NFL regular season kicks off, but the former Buffalo Bills running back may not be on the open market long, as he should have no trouble drawing interest from around the league.

The 31-year-old McCoy was one of the most surprising inclusions of cut day, as Buffalo opted to end the relationship after four seasons. According to Over The Cap (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), the decision will save the Bills $6.425 million.

And now, there is a six-time Pro Bowler up for grabs. Below is a look at the best potential landing spots for McCoy as teams prepare for Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs

With Kareem Hunt no longer in the picture, Kansas City's ground game remains an uncertainty heading into the regular season.

Offseason signing Carlos Hyde was traded to the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a move that seemingly took the Texans out of the McCoy sweepstakes.

That left Damien Williams, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry for the Chiefs last season, as the team's projected starter. Of note, the sixth-year running back has never had more than 50 carries in a season. Meanwhile, the Hyde trade leaves 2018 undrafted free agent Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson as the possible backups.

Kansas City would be a logical landing spot for McCoy because of his previous relationship with head coach Andy Reid.

Reid, then with the Philadelphia Eagles, was the head coach who drafted McCoy. The two spent four seasons together in the City of Brotherly Love, which saw Shady put up some of the best numbers of his career.

There's not much time for McCoy to get up to speed with a new team, so joining a familiar system would give him the best opportunity for success in 2019.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Melvin Gordon's holdout continuing throughout the preseason, McCoy offers Los Angeles a veteran option who could come in and lead a young group of backs.

Gordon is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, leaving him looking for a long-term deal. But as the Chargers declined to meet his asking price, the two-time Pro Bowler demanded a trade—and he has yet to cave in his standoff.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco recently said, via ESPN's Eric D. Williams, that he hasn't been able to figure out a solution to the holdout. While Telesco acknowledged Gordon is an important part of the offense, McCoy's availability could allow the team to end the saga and trade Gordon.

L.A. has some talent to work with in the backfield in Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. However, like in Houston and Kansas City, none of those players have experience being a No. 1 back.

And it wouldn't hurt that McCoy has some history with head coach Anthony Lynn:

For a Chargers squad with Super Bowl aspirations, bringing in McCoy could help the ground game continue to churn in Gordon's absence while helping quarterback Philip Rivers move the football.

Green Bay Packers

For as good as Aaron Rodgers may be, even the best quarterbacks could use a strong running attack. Unfortunately for Rodgers, Green Bay has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2014.

As a result, the pressure is all on Rodgers to put points up on the board.

The Packers enter 2019 leaning heavily upon Aaron Jones, who showed great improvement from year one to year two. He ran for 728 yards on 5.5 yards per carry last season and found the end zone eight times.

The 24-year-old has shown plenty of potential thus far, but he has a total of just 214 career carries.

Adding McCoy would give the Packers a nice one-two combo at the running back position. And with Green Bay being a pass-first team, having a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, like McCoy, would only add another dynamic to the offense.