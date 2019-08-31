US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Start Times for Saturday Night Draw

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka will be in action during the evening part of the draw at the 2019 U.S. Open on Saturday. Osaka, who overcame Serena Williams in last year's final, is scheduled to meet precocious 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The same venue will see Nick Kyrgios play Russia's Andrey Rublev in the men's bracket. Meanwhile, Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov meet at the Louis Armstrong Arena, where Belinda Bencic, the 13th seed in the women's bracket, will face Anett Kontaveit.

Saturday Night Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Sunday)

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Coco Gauff

Andrey Rublev vs. (28) Nick Kyrgios

Louis Armstrong Stadium: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Sunday)

(13) Gael Monfils vs. Denis Shapovalov

(21) Anett Kontaveit vs. (13) Belinda Bencic

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full

TV Schedule

ESPN2 (U.S.), live-streaming on Amazon Prime (UK)

Visit the U.S. Open website for a full TV schedule

Osaka's meeting with Gauff showcases two of the most dynamic young talents in the WTA. The champion is just six years older than her opponent, and both play an aggressive game.

Gauff can crowd the net and challenge Osaka's baseline style with slice and topspin. Osaka is a strong baseliner, though, thanks to a formidable service game and terrific backhand strokes.

Gauff won't be intimidated, having survived a tense three-set tilt with Timea Babos in the last round. She's also likely to have most of the support, having already won the hearts of those in attendance at Flushing Meadows:

The other match in the women's bracket should see Bencic overcome Kontaveit. The former eventually saw off Alize Cornet after a third set on Thursday and is looking comfortable on the hard courts.

In the men's draw, Kyrgios will naturally be wary of Rublev, after the way the 21-year-old bested Roger Federer at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month. Rublev saw off Federer in straight sets and has carried such form into this tournament, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gilles Simon.

Things may not run as smoothly against Kyrgios, who is outspoken but also one of the most naturally-gifted players in the ATP:

Monfils is another mercurial talent who can beat any top player on his day. The Frenchman already wowed the crowds during his second-round win over Romania's Marius Copil on Thursday:

Shapovalov possesses the serving power and core skills to punish Monfils if the latter gets too cute. However, if Monfils picks his moments to turn on the style he should eventually saunter through to the fourth round.