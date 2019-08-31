Fantasy Football 2019 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Preseason football provided some clarity as to which under-the-radar players can make an impact in fantasy football.

Andrew Luck's retirement changed the complexion of the Indianapolis offense, and while Jacoby Brissett is not valued high on the quarterback draft rankings, he could be a late-round sleeper pick.

Other sleeper candidates have benefited from injuries to move up the depth chart, including San Francisco running back Matt Breida.

Rookies held in high regard are also worth looking at in the final rounds, with Buffalo running back Devin Singletary one of a few that fits that description.

Sleepers To Target

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis

Brissett is far from a No. 1 option at quarterback, but he could provide some value throughout the season.

After all, this is a signal-caller familiar with the offense and one that started a full season with the Colts in 2017.

The NC State product has T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron to work with in the passing game, which should help ease the transition.

Two years ago, the 26-year-old produced nine 200-yard games, and he had a run of three straight multiple-touchdown outings.

If 200 yards and one touchdown is the floor for Brissett, he is worth a look as a fantasy backup to plug in when your top gunslinger has a bye week or a bad matchup.

The reality is his weekly totals should be higher than 2017 because of the number of weapons around him.

Hilton and Doyle led the Colts in receiving when Brissett last started, but they were the only two over 400 yards.

The four main targets in the Indianapolis offense all have the potential of going over 500 receiving yards, with Hilton and Ebron coming off a campaign in which they combined for 2,020 yards on 142 receptions.

Since Brissett is the 24th-ranked quarterback on Yahoo's draft rankings, he should be available if you are looking to fill depth at the position after the 10th round.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco

Breida's fantasy value increased with news of Jerick McKinnon headed to injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

That leaves the 24-year-old and Tevin Coleman as San Francisco's top backs in an offense that needs balance with Jimmy Garoppolo slinging the ball around.

Breida ran for 814 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in 27 receptions for 261 yards and a pair of scores in 2018.

All of those numbers were improvements compared to what he produced in his rookie campaign in 2017.

The split load with Coleman and the lack of trips to the end zone could turn away some owners, but Breida possesses value due to his impact in the passing game.

If he improves on his stats from a year ago, Breida could be a viable option in PPR leagues.

At No. 35 on Yahoo's running back rankings, the Georgia Southern product should be around in the middle to late rounds as a quality depth selection.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo

Drafting Singletary comes with some risk since there is no sample size for what he can do in the Buffalo offense.

However, the third-round draft pick is in line for more carries with the Bills planning to release LeSean McCoy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Singletary racked up 4,287 rushing yards in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, but he was not much of a target in the air with 51 catches for 397 yards.

Of course, the step up from Conference USA to the NFL could be challenging for some, but he has the right players around him, like 36-year-old Frank Gore, to guide him through the tough times early in the season.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likes what he sees in the rookie, and he is doing a lot of work with him, per ESPN.com's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

"I saw him as a good player. He didn't get many opportunities in the passing game (at FAU) ... We did a lot of work on him," Daboll said.

Singletary could make an impact as early as Week 1 alongside Gore. If he impresses, the first-year back could be a reliable fantasy option as the year progresses.

