UFC Fight Night 157 Results: Zhang Stuns Andrade, Wins Strawweight Title Via TKO

Zhang Weili produced a stunning display to clinch the UFC strawweight title on Saturday in Shenzhen, China, needing just 42 seconds to get the better of Jessica Andrade.

Zhang, who became the first Chinese UFC champion with the win, hurt her opponent with huge right hand and then landed a barrage of shots, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Earlier on, Li Jingliang knocked out Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in their welterweight showdown and Kai Kara-France extended his winning streak to eight with a unanimous decision win against Mark De La Rosa.

UFC Fight Night 157: Results

Main Card

Women's Strawweight: Zhang Weili bt. Jessica Andrade via TKO (punches) at ) 0:42 of Round 1.*

Men's Welterweight: Li Jingliang bt. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 3.

Men's Flyweight: Kai Kara-France bt. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Men's Welterweight: Song Kenan bt. Derrick Krantz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Women's Flyweight: Mizuki Inoue bt. Wu Yanan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

*For the UFC strawweight championship.

Recap

Roared on by a home crowd, Zhang was on the offensive from the off against Andrade, with the speed and accuracy of her work catching the Brazilian off guard.

Once that huge right hand landed, the fight was only going to go one way, with the home fighter showcasing brilliant skills to see out the win:

ESPN's Ariel Helwani commented on what is a huge moment for the sport:

One of the best performances of the night came from Li on the card's penultimate event, as he gradually wore down Zaleski and finished the fight in the final stages.

Li was able to make better use of the Octagon, with his movement and footwork frequently pinning his rival against the fence.

At the end of Round 1, the Chinese fighter downed his opponent with a big straight right and then again at the start of the third. By the final seconds, Zaleski was clinging on, and in the end, Li was ruthless in finishing the job:

Kara-France was able to continue his impressive form against a potentially awkward opponent in De La Rosa, taking his run of victories to eight.

He was the dominant force throughout the contest and upped the ante throughout the rounds, leaving De La Rosa fighting to see the final bell. At one stage, Kara-France looked like he was going to stop the contest inside the distance:

As it was, Kara-France had to make do with the decision win; with three UFC wins now under his belt, the flyweight has established himself as one of the division's rising stars.

Earlier on, Song Kenan was a comfortable winner over Derrick Krantz, bossing all three rounds to win via unanimous decision.

The first match on the main card ended in a split-decision win for Mizuki Inoue, who edged past Wu Yanan.