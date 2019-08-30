Report: Texans' Jadeveon Clowney 'Adamant' About Not Wanting Trade to Dolphins

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney may get traded this summer amid his contract holdout, but don't expect to see him playing for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, "One league source informed of Jadeveon Clowney's thinking reiterated that he remains adamant he doesn't want to play for the Miami Dolphins regardless of the trade discussions between Texans and Dolphins."

Clowney, 26, was hit with the franchise tag this offseason by the Texans but has yet to sign it. Because he's past the deadline for agreeing to contract extensions, however, Clowney will either play during the 2019 season under the tag or sit out the season.

But the fact that he hasn't signed the tag gives him de facto veto powers on any trade. Even if the Dolphins and Texans come to an agreement, he can nix the deal by never signing his franchise tender, since he can't be dealt until he's under contract.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, that's exactly what Clowney is doing:

It also likely means the two teams are close to having the framework of a potential deal in place. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Texans offered Clowney and a first-round pick to the Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, though Miami "asked the Texans for another high draft pick" as well.

Jackson added that "Houston has been relentless in its pursuit of Tunsil and has been working to come up with something to the Dolphins' liking, according to the source."

One thing hurting the Texans in trade negotiations, alongside the fact that Clowney hasn't signed his franchise tender yet, is that he could simply relay to potential suitors that he wouldn't consider signing a long-term extension with them after the season, either.

Wilson reported earlier in the week that the Texans had talks with the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and with Washington, and that the Seahawks and Eagles are among his "preferred teams."