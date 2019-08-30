Neymar Transfer Rumours: Barcelona Reject PSG Demands in Bid for Camp Nou Return

Christian Pondella/Getty Images

Neymar's potential return to the Camp Nou has reportedly hit a major obstacle after Barcelona rebuffed Paris Saint-Germain's demands to buy back their former star.

ESPN FC reported Barcelona were not willing to meet PSG's valuation of the player, worth €130 million (£117.7 million) plus three players in exchange.

That deal would see midfield Ivan Rakitic and defender Jean-Clair Todibo move to PSG permanently, while Ousmane Dembele would join on a season-long loan.

It's believed Barca are still willing to negotiate the return of Neymar, though they expect PSG to lower their estimations before they return to the table.

Santi Gimenez of AS wrote the Blaugrana are "close to giving up" on a deal following a week of negotiations between the two clubs with little progress.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague noted none of those players touted as makeweights wanted to leave the Camp Nou for Paris:

Sky Sports reported in July that Neymar had informed PSG of his intention to leave the Parc des Princes, which is sure to be a large factor in the club's willingness to discuss any deal.

Barcelona have already signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer after triggering his €120 million release clause, while Frenkie de Jong's move from Ajax cost another €75 million.

It's understandable if the Catalan club's transfer resources were running low following those deals, making a deal of Neymar's magnitude all the more difficult to pull off.

Reporter Robbie Dunne said the Brazilian would be of little use in Paris if this move didn't materialise, given the manner in which events have unfolded:

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi addressed the situation in June and said "nobody forced him (Neymar) to sign here," which appeared to suggest only committed players were wanted at the club.

The Brazil star has been a force to be reckoned with during his two years in France, but off-field tensions and an apparent lack of desire to remain in Ligue 1 have affected his image.

Barcelona don't appear willing to chase PSG for their superstar asset any longer, however, meaning a Catalonia comeback is back off the table unless PSG accept a lower offer.