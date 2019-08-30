Fantasy Football 2019 Positional Rankings Cheatsheet and Top ADP Values

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The key to a successful fantasy football draft isn't only knowing who to draft, it's knowing when to draft them.

Landing productive and consistent NFL players is the name of the game. You're not going to field a championship fantasy team without them. However, to build a stronger roster than your opponents, you have to maximize the value of each selection.

Here, you'll find tools to help on both fronts. First, we'll run down the top players at each skill position for the 2019 season. Then, you'll find a closer look at some of the top value picks based on their current average draft positions (ADP) from Yahoo Fantasy.

Let's dig in.

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

5. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

7. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

10. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

11. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

12. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

5. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

10. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

11. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

13. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

14. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

15. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

16. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

17. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

19. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

20. Sony Michel, New England Patriots

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

11. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders

12. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

13. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

15. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

16. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

17. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

18. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

19. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

20. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

8. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

10. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (18.8 ADP)

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon currently holds an ADP of 18.8. This means he's trending as a mid-to-late second-round selection. If you can actually land him in this range, do so without hesitation.

While Mixon isn't a true every-down back—he'll split carries with Giovani Bernard—he is close to being one. Last season, he racked up 1,168 yards rushing, 43 receptions, 296 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in just 14 games.

Mixon is preparing himself for a bigger workload and even more production in new head coach Zac Taylor's offense.

"I feel like Coach Taylor, he’s going to throw the load on me," Mixon said, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Mixon should finish with first-round numbers, and he's a tremendous value in Round 2.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders (47.1 ADP)

Another player who is likely to see close to a three-down workload is Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs, The first running back taken in this year's draft, Jacobs has an intriguing skill set that should allow him to stay on the field for the majority of offensive snaps.

Jacobs is currently trending as a late fourth-round pick, largely due to his status as an unproven rookie.

While Jacobs only appeared in one game this preseason, his results were encouraging. He rushed four times for 21 yards and a strong 5.3 yards-per-carry average. He'll likely split some time with receiving back Jalen Richard, but Jacobs is primed to see the bulk of the rushing work for the Raiders in 2019.

Adding to his potential workload—and his fantasy value—is the fact that Oakland recently released fellow running back Doug Martin. This move should make Jacobs the unquestioned lead back moving forward.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

Perhaps it's due to the hype surrounding third-round rookie David Montgomery. Perhaps folks have simply forgotten how dangerous Tarik Cohen is as a receiving back. Either way, the fact that the Chicago Bears running back holds an ADP of just 79.6 is surprising.

Cohen, in case you forgot, produced more than 1,100 combined rushing and receiving yards last season while splitting time with Jordan Howard. He also added 71 receptions—which is huge in PPR formats—and eight touchdowns.

Even if Montgomery sees significant snaps as a rookie, Cohen should be in line for similar production in 2019. He's going to remain the top receiving option out of the backfield, and he's still going to see time working in as a runner.

Based on the receiving prowess he's showed off in pregame warmups Thursday evening, Chicago may want to utilize him even more as a receiver this season.

Cohen is trending as a sixth-round pick. If you can land him there, do so. He's a viable flex starter at absolute worst, and he may produce enough to be your RB2 by midseason.