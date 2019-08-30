US Open Tennis 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

On Thursday, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff each needed wins to set up one of the most anticipated potential matches at the U.S. Open. And that's exactly what happened.

Osaka, the No. 1 women's singles seed, notched a second-round victory over Magda Linette, while Gauff, a 15-year-old American who was the surprise story of Wimbledon, defeated Timea Babos. Now, the two will face off in third-round action on Saturday.

However, Thursday also featured one of the biggest upsets of the U.S. Open. No. 4 women's seed Simona Halep, who won the Wimbledon title in July, fell to 23-year-old American Taylor Townsend 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

The most notable match on the men's side on Thursday was one that didn't happen. No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal advanced when his opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, withdrew ahead of the contest with a right shoulder injury.

As the third round is set to begin, here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's action.

Friday Schedule

Third round, Noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Third round, 6-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Third round/Doubles, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of third round, Midnight-8 a.m. ET (Saturday), Tennis Channel

Friday Preview

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Roger Federer has the most career Grand Slam championships of any men's player in the U.S. Open, but he's gotten off to some slow starts at this year's tournament.

The Swiss lost the first set of both his first- and second-round matchups before bouncing back to win three straight sets both times in victories over Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur.

Luckily for the 38-year-old, he has plenty of experience to fall back on when he faces adversity at major tournaments.

"I have been in that position many times where you go through a little phase where you don't start so well and everybody asks you right away, 'What are you going to do?' Just go back to the drawing board. Just do the same things again. You hope for a better outcome," Federer said, according to ATPTour.com. "[I] can only do better, which is a great thing moving forward."

Federer hasn't lost before the fourth round of the U.S. Open since 2001. He'll look to keep that streak alive on Friday, when he plays Dan Evans in a third-round matchup. The veteran is 2-0 against the British player, including a win at this year's Australian Open, and has never lost a set to him.

That bodes well for Federer to continue his run as he looks to win his first U.S. Open championship since 2008 and his 21st overall Grand Slam title.

No. 1 men's seed Novak Djokovic will also be back in action on Friday when he takes on 27-year-old American Denis Kudla in third-round play. The Serb has won 35 of his last 36 Grand Slam matches, only falling in the semifinals of this year's French Open, and he'll look to keep that dominant stretch going.

On the women's side, No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 8 seed Serena Williams are among the notable players in action Friday.

Barty, who won this year's French Open, takes on No. 30 seed Maria Sakkari, while Williams faces Karolina Muchova.