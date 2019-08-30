US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Picks for Friday Afternoon Draw

TPN/Getty Images

Roger Federer is on course to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for a third year running, but he'll need to beat Englishman Dan Evans on Friday if he's to keep the dream alive.

He and fellow Swiss star Stanislas Wawrinka resume their campaigns at Flushing Meadows in New York City, with the latter set to take on Paolo Lorenzi in Friday's afternoon session.

Awaiting Wawrinka in the fourth round is a potential clash with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who won't be in action until the evening, when he faces American Denis Kudla.

Serena Williams overcame a slow start to beat Caty McNally in her last outing, and unseeded Karolina Muchova promises to pose another difficult test in the third round.

Second seed Ashleigh Barty is another headline name set to play on Friday, with the Australian facing her first seeded opponent of the competition, No. 30 Maria Sakkari.

Friday's Key Afternoon Picks

Men's Singles

(3) Roger Federer to beat Dan Evans

Pablo Carreno Busta to beat (15) David Goffin

(17) Nikoloz Basilashvili to beat Dominik Koepfer

(23) Stanislas Wawrinka to beat Paolo Lorenzi

Grigor Dimitrov to beat Kamil Majchrzak

Women's Singles

(2) Ashleigh Barty to beat (30) Maria Sakkari

(8) Serena Williams to beat Karolina Muchova

(16) Johanna Konta to beat (33) Zhang Shuai

(22) Petra Martic to beat (12) Anastasija Sevastova

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full

Friday TV Schedule

8 a.m.-11 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET (third round/doubles), ESPN 3/ESPN+

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (third round), ESPN

6 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (third round), ESPN 2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (prime time), ESPN 2

Visit the U.S. Open website for a full TV schedule.

The 2019 U.S. Open will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, although Amazon Prime will provide live-stream coverage of the tournament.

Preview

Federer and Evans have only met twice in competition before—and only in majors at that. The Brit lost both those battles in straight sets (at Wimbledon 2016 and this year's Australian Open), and a third consecutive defeat to 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer seems very plausible.

But Evans, 29, has already surprised at this tournament. He knocked 25th seed Lucas Pouille out of the running with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win, qualifying for the U.S. Open third round for just the third time in his career:

To contrast, Federer has now reached the third round in each of his 19 appearances in the U.S. Open main draw. Furthermore, in only one of those previous 18 tournaments has he failed to reach the fourth round, during his maiden main draw appearance in 2000.

One might be tempted to think this is Evans' time to break his duck against Federer, now 38 and a lot further from his prime.

However, the former world No. 1—currently third in the ATP rankings—showed in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 second-round victory over Damir Dzumhur that he's not a fading force:

The winner of their meeting will advance to face either 15th seed David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta. Both players turned professional in 2009 and are the same age (28) but have only met once in their careers, when Carreno Busta triumphed at the 2013 Portugal Open.

Carreno Busta opened his U.S. Open by beating 19th seed Guido Pella in the first round and has enjoyed some impressive wins of late, opening the possibility of another seeded departure in this clash.

Williams resumes her quest against Czech contender Muchova, who won a difficult struggle against 29th seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the previous round.

The six-time U.S. Open winner is currently tied for the most Open Era title wins at this tournament. Following her 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win over McNally, Chris Evert—the woman with whom she's tied on six Open titles—doubled down on her Williams prediction:

The top-seeded stars have started to fall in the women's competition, however, and Barty will be wary of suffering her own upset after Taylor Townsend stunned No. 4 seed Simona Halep on Thursday.

Barty dropped her opening set in a first-round win over Zarina Diyas but looked far more at ease during her straight-sets win over Lauren Davis.