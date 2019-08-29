Brian Flores: Dolphins Don't Have Trade in Place for Laremy Tunsil Amid Rumors

Brian Flores: Dolphins Don't Have Trade in Place for Laremy Tunsil Amid RumorsAugust 30, 2019
The Miami Dolphins do not currently have a deal lined up to move Laremy Tunsil despite the trade rumors swirling around the fourth-year offensive tackle.
"There's no trade in place for him," head coach Brian Flores said Thursday night, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.
While that appears to signal a trade is not imminent, it does not rule out a move at some point. Meanwhile, Tunsil himself raised some eyebrows, per Beasley:
Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley
Laremy Tunsil said he wishes he could talk but is not in a position to do so right now.
Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley
Tunsil said if he were able to talk tonight he would. “You know me. I’d talk all day.”
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are one of the teams that have inquired about Houston Texans star outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler who has yet to sign his franchise tender. Salguero noted the Texans are "focused" on getting Tunsil in return for Clowney.
However, a report by Beasley earlier on Thursday suggested a Tunsil trade would not go over well in the Miami locker room.
"The backlash would be amazing," a source told Beasley. "Guys would legit revolt."
Tunsil has spent his entire career in South Beach after the Dolphins took him 13th overall in 2016. He has been a starter during each of his first three seasons, missing just four games during that span.
Matthew Cannata @CannataPFN
STATS, LLC charged just one sack allowed to Tunsil all season. He was the only left tackle in the league to start 14+ games and allow one or fewer sacks. @PFN365 also rated Tunsil as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
The 6'5", 313-pound lineman is currently slated to start at left tackle for Miami.
The Dolphins have the 25-year-old lineman under club control for two more seasons. He is scheduled to make $2.1 million this season and $10.4 million in 2020, per Spotrac.
