Brian Flores: Dolphins Don't Have Trade in Place for Laremy Tunsil Amid Rumors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins do not currently have a deal lined up to move Laremy Tunsil despite the trade rumors swirling around the fourth-year offensive tackle.  

"There's no trade in place for him," head coach Brian Flores said Thursday night, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

While that appears to signal a trade is not imminent, it does not rule out a move at some point. Meanwhile, Tunsil himself raised some eyebrows, per Beasley:

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are one of the teams that have inquired about Houston Texans star outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler who has yet to sign his franchise tender. Salguero noted the Texans are "focused" on getting Tunsil in return for Clowney.

However, a report by Beasley earlier on Thursday suggested a Tunsil trade would not go over well in the Miami locker room.

"The backlash would be amazing," a source told Beasley. "Guys would legit revolt."

Tunsil has spent his entire career in South Beach after the Dolphins took him 13th overall in 2016. He has been a starter during each of his first three seasons, missing just four games during that span.

The 6'5", 313-pound lineman is currently slated to start at left tackle for Miami.

The Dolphins have the 25-year-old lineman under club control for two more seasons. He is scheduled to make $2.1 million this season and $10.4 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

