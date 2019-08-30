Fantasy Baseball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 22

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Losing Jose Ramirez to the injured list hurts the playoff outlook for the Cleveland Indians and fantasy owners.

The infielder with 20 home runs and 75 RBI is sidelined for between five and seven weeks, per The Athletic's Zack Meisel, which means he will not affect fantasy teams for the rest of 2019.

However, all hope is not lost at third base, with some intriguing options available to replace Ramirez.

In the outfield, the Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta and Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence were moved to the 10-day injured list, forcing a scramble to the waiver wire in search of some under-the-radar prospects that will help as September begins.

Streaming Options for Injured Players

Jon Berti, 2B/3B/SS, Miami

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are not the first team most will look at for injury replacements.

However, Jon Berti's recent production makes him an intriguing option to supplement Ramirez's numbers at third base.

In the last week, the versatile infielder produced a pair of three-hit games and reached it by way of a base knock in five of six contests.

Berti also possesses positional flexibility, as he is eligible at second base, shortstop and third base on Yahoo. In addition, he is available at center field on ESPN.

Twenty-nine percent of Yahoo players have caught on to the 29-year-old's run at the plate, but only 8 percent of ESPN competitors have added him, per Fantasy Pros.

Most of Berti's success in August has come at home, and the Marlins have a seven-game run versus the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers ahead in September.

Before that spell, they visit the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, with the first game at Nationals Park against Anibal Sanchez. Berti has a .745 OPS, .349 on-base percentage, 23 runs and eight doubles when facing right-handers.

Although he will not replace the power of Ramirez, his consistency at the dish should do enough to help your squads.

Mark Canha, OF, Oakland

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Mark Canha is more popular than Berti, but he is still available in just under half of Yahoo leagues and 74 percent of ESPN competitions.

The Oakland A's slugger has a career-high 23 home runs and 48 RBI in 99 appearances.

Since August 20, the outfielder put together four two-hit outings and a three-hit performance, and he has mashed five home runs during that stretch.

In three matchups with the New York Yankees from August 20-22, Canha went 5-for-11 with five RBI. That is a positive sign ahead of three clashes at Yankee Stadium.

After that, six home games versus the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers should be beneficial to the 30-year-old.

Canha could be viewed as a solid replacement for Pence or Peralta, both of whom were sidelined in the last week.

Lower back stiffness put Pence on the shelf, and Texas manager Chris Woodward did not have a positive update Tuesday, per MLB.com's Sarah Wexler: "It's pretty locked up still. I wouldn't say [he's] taken a step back from a couple days ago, it just hasn't improved."

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed to 98.7 FM that Peralta is out for the season because of shoulder surgery:

"David has elected to have surgery on his right shoulder. I don't know many of the details, I don't know exactly what the diagnosis is, or what the surgical procedure will be. But we'll go ahead and make it official, that his 2019 season is over because he's elected to take care of that shoulder and get himself ready for spring training next year."

Pence put up 18 home runs and 59 RBI, while Peralta totaled 12 dingers and knocked in 57 runs, so you would be getting better value with Canha than both injured players.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.