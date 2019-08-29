Jets Beat Eagles 6-0 in Final Preseason Tune-Up as Starters Sit

Jim McIsaac/Associated Press

The New York Jets defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in a defensive struggle at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night as both teams wrapped up their respective preseason slates.

As this was the final exhibition, a number of key players sat out. Among those held out of action:

Eagles : QB Carson Wentz, QB Josh McCown, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR DeSean Jackson, TE Zach Ertz, S Malcolm Jenkins

: QB Carson Wentz, QB Josh McCown, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR DeSean Jackson, TE Zach Ertz, S Malcolm Jenkins Jets: QB Sam Darnold, RB Le'Veon Bell, S Jamal Adams

In a game featuring players fighting for roster spots, neither offense could do much early on. Of note, New York backup quarterback Trevor Siemian went 5-of-5 for 37 yards while playing just one series.

On the other side of the ball, Jets fifth-round pick Blake Cashman once again impressed, forcing a turnover late in the first quarter:

It remained a scoreless game until the opening minutes of the second quarter when New York kicker Taylor Bertolet converted a 23-yard field goal. With a spot on the 53-man roster up for grabs, Bertolet went 2-of-5 on field-goal attempts, making from 23 and 39 yards out while missing from 53, 56 and 49.

Bertolet, 26, has never kicked in an NFL regular-season game, though he has been a part of four different organizations since 2016. He was signed on Aug. 11 as Chandler Catanzaro—a career 83.8 percent kicker—retired, and he is currently the only kicker on the Jets' roster.

He finished the preseason 5-of-8 on field-goal attempts and 2-of-4 on extra points.

As the defenses stole the show during the first half, Philadelphia defensive end Daeshon Hall continued what has been an impressive preseason:

Hall finished the game with two tackles and one sack.



Linebacker Alex Singleton (15 tackles) joined Hall among the standouts on the Eagles defense. Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Kyle Phillips (five tackles and two sacks) had a solid performance for the Jets.

One position battle that was worth keeping an eye on was New York's third-string quarterback competition. Luke Falk completed 13 of 18 passes for 91 yards, while Davis Webb went 18-of-23 for 176 yards and two interceptions.

The Eagles and Jets will now have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their rosters to 53 players.

What's Next

Both squads will now turn their attention to the 2019 regular season, and each opens play on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will welcome the NFC East rival Washington Redskins to town, while New York will host the Buffalo Bills.