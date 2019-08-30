Raiders Close Preseason with 17-15 Loss to Seahawks as Projected Starters Sit

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Geno Smith went 4-of-7 for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Oakland Raiders 17-15 to close the NFL preseason on Thursday.

Smith found Terry Wright for a 39-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in Seattle's CenturyLink Field:

He also connected with Jacob Hollister for six from 11 yards out:

Daniel Carlson hit three field goals for the Raiders, who were unable to find the end zone until James Butler scored on a three-yard rush with 1:43 left to cut the Seahawks' lead to 17-15. A two-point conversion attempt proved unsuccessful, though, and the Hawks ran out the clock.

Oakland had little issue moving the ball and even outgained Seattle 328-214. But its first three trips inside the Seahawks' 5-yard line resulted in just six points.

Neither team played its starters in this one, and the Raiders left a large chunk of their roster in the Bay Area, according to Ian Furness of Sports Radio KJR. Furness said he heard Oakland rostered fewer than 50 players on Thursday.

As for Seattle, general manager John Schneider said pregame on ESPN 710 (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times) that 31 Hawks would rest.

The game then turned into a defensive slugfest for the most part. Notably, the first 12 drives in the second half ended with nine punts, two field goals and a fumble.

The Raiders had a three-man meeting in the Seahawks backfield on this sack of Smith:

Seattle enjoyed its fair share of success defensively as well, with Akeem King leveling Nathan Peterman on this sack:

Both teams had three sacks.

A few Raiders enjoyed individual offensive success. Running back Mack Brown led everyone in rushing with 79 yards on 15 carries. Oakland wideout Keelan Doss paced the pass-catchers with six receptions for 63 yards, and teammate Keon Hatcher added six catches and 54 yards.

Behind center, Mike Glennon went 9-of-13 for 78 yards for Oakland, and Peterman completed 20 of 27 passes for 158 yards.

Paxton Lynch completed just one of seven passes for four yards in relief of Smith.

Both teams finish their preseasons with 3-1 records and will now look forward to the regular season.

The Seahawks will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET to kick off their season. The Raiders will welcome the Denver Broncos to Oakland on Sept. 9 at 10:20 p.m.