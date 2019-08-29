Andy Murray Upset by Matteo Viola 2-1 at ATP Challenger Event

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Mateo Viola shocked Andy Murray on Thursday at the Rafa Nadal Open, with the underdog fighting back from a set down to win in Mallorca, Spain.

The Italian won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), and the British superstar appeared fatigued in the final moments. Murray had opted to miss the U.S. Open to work on his sharpness in singles competition.

