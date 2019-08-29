Andy Murray Upset by Matteo Viola 2-1 at ATP Challenger Event

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

Andy Murray, of Britain, hits a forehand against Richard Gasquet, of France, during first-round play at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

Mateo Viola shocked Andy Murray on Thursday at the Rafa Nadal Open, with the underdog fighting back from a set down to win in Mallorca, Spain.

The Italian won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), and the British superstar appeared fatigued in the final moments. Murray had opted to miss the U.S. Open to work on his sharpness in singles competition.

                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

