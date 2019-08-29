US Open Tennis 2019 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Thursday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While one Williams sister advanced in Wednesday's U.S. Open action, the other experienced a second-round elimination.

No. 8 seed Serena Williams continued her quest for a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam championship by defeating fellow American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. However, Venus Williams lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, marking the eighth straight major tournament that she has been eliminated in the third round or earlier.

Although Serena advanced to the third round, not every match that was played Wednesday finished. Some were suspended due to rain and will be completed Thursday, making it a busier day than originally scheduled.

On the men's side on Wednesday, both No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 seed Roger Federer advanced.

Djokovic beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, while Federer bounced back from a first-set loss for the second straight match, going on to defeat Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Thursday's U.S. Open action.

Thursday Schedule

Second round, Noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Second round, 6-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Second round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of second round, Midnight-8 a.m. ET (Friday), Tennis Channel

Thursday Preview

Coco Gauff's incredible summer is continuing at the U.S. Open. After she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, she had an impressive comeback victory on Tuesday, opening the U.S. Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.

If the 15-year-old can win again Thursday, a matchup against reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka could be next.

Gauff and Osaka are both in action Thursday, and with victories, they'd meet in the third round on Friday.

The teenager is taking on Timea Babos, while Osaka faces Magda Linette. The titleholder opened the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 win over Anna Blinkova.

Although Osaka and Gauff haven't played each other yet, that doesn't mean the 21-year-old Osaka hasn't noticed Gauff, who is making her debut at the U.S. Open main draw.

"I have actually been trying to talk to her recently because I feel she's a little bit like me," Osaka said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Helene Elliott. "I saw her in the locker room and she just had her headphones on. I was, like, 'Oh, looks familiar.' I just went up and talked a little bit. She's super sweet."

It could be one of the more anticipated matches in the tournament if Osaka and Gauff go head-to-head, and it may also give an indication of how the teenager's Wimbledon experience has helped her improve as she'd be taking on the No. 1-ranked women's player in the world.

No. 2 men's seed Rafael Nadal will also look to continue his U.S. Open run, as he'll be the highest-ranked men's player in action on Thursday. He is facing Thanasi Kokkinakis in a second-round matchup.

Although the Spaniard, 33, is one of the veterans in major tournaments, that hasn't changed how he approaches these top-level matches.

"I don't have a different style of play. I play my style. Sometimes better, sometimes worse," Nadal said, according to ESPN.com. "I'm happy the way that I was able to win tonight. It's a good start."

If he can continue that start and make another deep run at a major tournament, matches against Federer and Djokovic could be on the horizon.