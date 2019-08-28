Saints Legend Joe Horn Says NFL Should Become Flag Football

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joe Horn, a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, said Monday he wouldn't be disappointed if the NFL eventually switches to touch football.

The 47-year-old father of three football-playing sons told Tom Schad of USA Today he understands the fans would need to remain supportive of the league for such a dramatic change to work, though.

"It might be touch football by then. And you know what? That's good," the former wide receiver said about the potential state of the NFL for his sons. "Because if the people pay millions of dollars—if they pay their hard-earned money to see superstar athletes play tag football—it is what it is. It's more safe."

