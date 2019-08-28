Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tom Brady Talk Had Me Ready to Run Through Brick Wall

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a master motivator, and it turns out he even has a knack for pumping up players who aren't his teammates.

According to NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he spoke to Brady at the Met Gala in New York City in May and shared what Brady told him: "It's great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10? I'm standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall."

After the Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Barkley put up huge numbers as a rookie. He rushed 261 times for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four scores en route to being named a Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The G-Men struggled as a team with a 5-11 record, but Barkley's play was one of the few bright spots.

Brady, 42, is a 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion. Despite the fact his numbers declined a bit last season, he managed to lead the Pats to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.



The Giants have a lot of building to do on both sides of the ball before Barkley can contend for a Super Bowl, and there is little doubt he will be the focus of every opponent that faces New York in 2019.

Barkley's lack of a quality supporting cast could make it difficult to replicate the season he turned in as a rookie, but given his remarkable skill set and the added factor of Brady's motivation, it wouldn't be surprising to see Barkley dominate again in 2019.