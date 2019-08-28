US Open Tennis 2019 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Wednesday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The first round of the 2019 U.S. Open is complete, and the tennis action will move right into the second round.

On Tuesday, No. 1 women's seed Naomi Osaka was one of the top names on the schedule, and she opened her tournament with a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 victory over Anna Blinkova. Osaka is looking to win the U.S. Open championship for the second straight year.

No. 2 men's seed Rafael Nadal also played his first match of the tournament on Tuesday, notching a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against John Millman.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Wednesday's second-round action.

Wednesday Schedule

Second round, Noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Second round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of first round, Midnight-8 a.m. ET (Thursday), Tennis Channel

Wednesday Preview

Roger Federer may have lost his first set at the U.S. Open, but that didn't stop him from rallying for a first-round victory.

On Monday, Federer beat Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to open the tournament. And while Nagal may have given Federer a closer match than many would have anticipated, that could be a positive for Federer, who is going after his 21st career Grand Slam title.

"Maybe it's not a bad thing to go through a match like this,'' Federer said, according to ESPN.com. "It was very similar at Wimbledon.''

Of course, Federer reached the final at Wimbledon before falling to Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set match.

Djokovic, the No. 1 men's seed, will also look to win his second-round matchup on Wednesday when he takes on Juan Ignacio Londero. Djokovic has never lost in the second round of the U.S. Open, going 13-0.

While Federer (20) and Nadal (18) still rank first and second in career men's Grand Slam championships, Djokovic is closing in as he has won four of the last five major tournaments to boost his total to 16.

"It's still a very long way ahead of me. It does also put a certain level of responsibility to me as well because I am aiming to do that. It's definitely one of my ambitions and goals," Djokovic said, according to ATPTour.com. "I am 32, so things are a little bit different than they were 10 years ago, but I still feel young inside and outside. I am still very motivated to keep going."

On the women's side, No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty will look to follow up her first-round victory with another win when she plays Lauren Davis in the second round.

Serena Williams, the No. 8 seed who is looking to earn her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title, will take on fellow American Caty McNally in Wednesday's second-round action.