US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Picks for Wednesday Afternoon Draw

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Roger Federer and Karolina Pliskova will be the big names to watch at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during Wednesday's afternoon action at the 2019 US Open.

Pliskova will kick off the action on the top court at noon ET (5 p.m. BST) against Mariam Bolkvadze, followed by Federer's match against Damir Dzumhur.

At the Louis Armstrong Stadium, play will start a little earlier, at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. BST). The first match of the day will be between Kei Nishikori and Bradley Klahn.

Here is a look at the afternoon schedule for the two top courts, as well as picks. For the full playing schedule, click here.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(3) Karolina Pliskova vs. Mariam Bolkvadze, 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST (Pliskova to win)

Followed by

(3) Roger Federer vs. Damir Dzumhur (Federer to win)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(7) Kei Nishikori vs. Bradley Klahn, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST (Nishikori to win)

Followed by

(5) Elina Svitolina vs. Venus Williams (Williams to win)

Followed by

(10) Madison Keys vs. Lin Zhu (Keys to win)

ESPN3 will start their broadcast at 11 a.m. ET, before switching over to ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. British viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime, starting at 4 p.m. BST.

Federer survived a brief scare in the first round against Sumit Nagal, dropping the first set against the qualifier before breezing to victory in four sets.

Here are the highlights of that match:

The Swiss veteran committed an uncharacteristic 19 unforced errors in the opening set, but readjusted his aim to clinch the win. The 38-year-old has not lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam since the 2003 French Open.

Federer also lost the opening set in his first-round clash at Wimbledon, against Lloyd Harris, but grew into the tournament and made it all the way to the final. He hasn't won the US Open since 2008, the last of five consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows.

He is 2-0 for his career against Dzumhur, who has never been able to take more than three games in a single set off the third seed. Both of their clashes were in 2015.

Pliskova also had her struggles in the opening round, needing two tie breaks to advance past Tereza Martincova.

The 2016 finalist started the year in promising fashion with a semi-final at the Australian Open, but failed to make it into the quarter-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon. Consistency has been a major issue, and things were no different in Round 1:

Surprisingly, she'll face Bolkvadze at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Venus Williams battles Elina Svitolina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The 39-year-old Williams lost just a single game in her opening-round win over Zheng Saisai, and could give Svitolina a major challenge this early in the tournament.

Sports reporter Matt Dowell couldn't believe the US Open opted not to put their clash on the biggest possible stage:

Svitolina is coming off her first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon, but has never made it past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.