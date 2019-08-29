Fantasy Football 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and Sleepers

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

As the offseason winds down, bona fide first-round picks and sleeper options become more apparent to fantasy football managers. For those in leagues with drafts looming, there's still time to pick up on reports that shed light on potential mid- to late-round contributors.

By now, most starters have solidified their jobs, but coaching staffs will continue to tweak their depth charts up until Saturday, leaving room for players to move up and down the pecking order at offensive positions.

With Week 1 set to commence Sept. 5, we will go through another batch of sleeper targets to consider in Round 8 or later in 12-team PPR leagues.

Before highlighting the under-the-radar selections, check out some creative team names and a one-round mock draft—helpful for managers who are picking early in order but undecided on their first choice.

Team Names

Sting Like A.B (h/t @shelleyybeann)

Bright and Gurley

Nuk Nuk Jokes

Turn Down for Watt

Not so Shurmur

Rolling on a Rivers

All of the Sutton

Saved by the Bell

1-Round Mock Draft

Team 1: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Team 2: RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Team 3: RB Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

Team 4: RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Team 5: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Team 6: WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Team 7: WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Team 8: WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Team 9: RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 10: RB Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Team 11: WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Team 12: WR Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders

Sleepers

RB Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins, 9.05

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Kenyan Drake has been limited with a right foot injury, which pushed Kalen Ballage to the forefront of the backfield. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe suggested we will see a timeshare between the two running backs in the upcoming season.

"An early timeshare prediction could be 45/40/15 touch split for Drake, Ballage and the Dolphins secondary backs (Mark Walton, Myles Gaskin, Chandler Cox and Kenneth Farrow), respectively," Wolfe wrote.

According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, Drake has shed the walking boot:

Drake's absence may work in Ballage's favor in a split backfield. The former isn't a guarantee to suit up for Week 1 because of the injury and recovery period, and at the beginning of training camp, Wolfe reported Ballage could outright win the starting job.

Both running backs will have their fair share of touches, but managers should consider Ballage a sleeper at his ADP (8.06) with significant upside.

WR Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, 9.08

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Marvin Jones isn't a new name, but he's one of the forgotten assets in the fantasy realm. Before an injury-riddled 2018 campaign, he registered at least 55 catches and 800 yards in three consecutive seasons—that's WR3/FLEX value.

According to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke, Jones looks set for another solid year in Detroit.

"Jones is coming off a knee injury that limited him to nine games last year and held him out of team drills this year until the start of camp," Meinke wrote. "But man has he been tough to handle since returning...the early signs do point to Jones being ready for a bounce-back year."

Jones recorded 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns last year. Although emerging wideout Kenny Golladay will list as the No. 1 playmaker at the position, the seven-year veteran should have a healthy number of targets with strong-armed quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.

If Jones reverts to pre-injury form, he could come close to racking up 18 yards per catch as he did in 2017—that number led the league.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, 12.11

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Skeptics may have legitimate questions about Lamar Jackson's throwing accuracy; he only completed 58.2 percent of his passes last year. By his own assessment, the 22-year-old admitted to some struggles early in the offseason.

Going into his sophomore campaign, Jackson still has plenty of room to develop. If he shows inconsistencies, the Ravens pass-catchers may become boom-or-bust assets for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, based on a training camp report from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, managers should gamble on Mark Andrews as a tight end on the rise.



"This year, he's been the Ravens' most dangerous and productive offensive player," Zrebiec wrote. "Andrews seems to be well on his way to becoming one of the top young tight ends in the league."

Last year, Andrews hauled in 34 receptions for 552 yards and a touchdown with Joe Flacco and Jackson splitting starts under center. He registered 308 of those yards when the latter took over the starting position in Week 11.

The Ravens may have a quarterback-tight end tandem that could yield a decent amount of points every week.