2019 Fantasy Football: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The art of unearthing a fantasy football sleeper is more difficult than ever.

Technically, it should be easy given the wealth of information assaulting fantasy football owners from all angles these days. Historical data, charts, comparisons and countless other items in the internet age have leveled the playing field.

But sifting through the noise, digesting it and putting it into action during a live draft is a different sort of monster.

The best sleepers at every notable standard fantasy position still have a basic core: great value in average draft position (ADP) against other players and, perhaps historically, the upside for quite a bit more and a relatively low profile.

Heading into the final onslaught of fantasy drafts, these are the biggest sleepers at each position.

