Each MLB Team's Big-Name Player Who Should Be Cast Aside After 2019

Baltimore Orioles: 1B Chris Davis

The seven-year, $161 million contract Chris Davis signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016 has rapidly devolved into one of the worst deals in MLB history.

Davis, who peaked with a 1.004 OPS and 53 home runs in 2013, has mustered only a .549 OPS and 25 homers since 2018. According to Baseball Reference, his minus-4.0 wins above replacement is by far the worst mark among players who've logged at least 200 games.

As if all that wasn't bad enough, the 33-year-old last made headlines for nearly coming to blows with manager Brandon Hyde. The best thing the O's can do—barring an injury that would allow them to collect insurance money—is release Davis and eat the $69 million left on his deal.

Boston Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia

The eight-year, $110 million extension Dustin Pedroia signed in 2013 hasn't been a disaster for the Boston Red Sox. He was still an elite player as recently as 2016.

Yet Pedroia is clearly finished as a useful player. A series of knee surgeries—the latest of which was only a few weeks ago—has limited the 36-year-old to only nine games over the last two years. Even he isn't sure if he can play anymore.

According to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal, Pedroia's contract wasn't insured. The Red Sox, therefore, will only recoup money if he retires. Instead, they could spare him that decision by negotiating a buyout.

New York Yankees: CF Jacoby Ellsbury

Jacoby Ellsbury hasn't played a game for the New York Yankees since 2017, so it's fair to wonder why they haven't already ditched what's left of his seven-year, $153 million contract.

It's complicated. The Yankees obviously aren't gaining anything on the field from Ellsbury's thus far endless rehab process from hip and foot injuries. But, per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, they can recoup as much as 75 percent of his contract via insurance if he stays on the injured list.

However, the jig may be up if the 35-year-old gets cleared to play in 2020. The Yankees should eat his $21.1 million salary for 2020 for the sake of opening up his roster spot.

Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Matt Duffy

The Tampa Bay Rays might be disappointed with how Kevin Kiermaier has regressed since he signed a six-year, $53.5 million extension in 2017. But, if nothing else, he's still an exceptional center fielder.

If the Rays are going to move on from somebody, it should be Matt Duffy. He's only a year removed from hitting .294 over 132 games, but injuries sidelined him for all of 2017 and for all but 27 games this season. He's also hit just .227.

Rather than put faith in the 28-year-old's turning things around in 2020, the Rays would be better off non-tendering him and saving themselves from a raise on his $2.7 million salary.

Toronto Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a similar boat with Devon Travis that the Rays are in with Duffy.

Travis looked like a promising player when he hit .301 with an .811 OPS in 2015 and 2016. But he was injury-prone even then, and he's been unable to stay out of the injury bug's maw. He isn't likely to play at all this year after having knee surgery in March.

That is a lot even for a 28-year-old to overcome. Between that and the fact they don't really need him anymore, the Blue Jays should non-tender Travis and avoid a raise on his $1.9 million salary.