Eric Dickerson 'Will Never Forget' Colts Fans Taunting Him with Racist Images

Don Larson/Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson said Monday he was a target of racist taunts while he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 1988.

During an appearance on KLAC Radio in Los Angeles (via TMZ Sports), Dickerson reacted to the decision by some Colts fans to boo quarterback Andrew Luck after Luck's retirement was revealed during Saturday night's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Dickerson said the events brought back memories of racial abuse from Colts fans.

"I've never forgot that," he said. "But, the thing that really sticks out the most to me, I will never forget this ... they took a black baby sitting in Indian-style position, put a stack of money on one side, watermelons on the other and me holding fried chicken in my hand with big red lips."

Dickerson was enshrined in the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2013 and at that time made no mention of the racism he experienced decades earlier.

"I'm glad I went to Indianapolis. I'm glad I played there," he told Phil Richards of the Indianapolis Star. "I'm glad (former Indy head coach) Ron Meyer called me Oct. 27, 1987. I have no regrets."

The 58-year-old SMU product said on KLAC some of his black teammates found the taunt funny, but he didn't agree with them, per TMZ.

"I've never, ever forgotten it and I never will forget it," Dickerson said. "That's why if I don't go back to Indy, I'm fine with that."

He added: "I know I played for that team, but I really have some ill feelings about that."

Dickerson spent five seasons with the Colts from 1987 through 1991. He also made stops with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons during an 11-year NFL career.

Luck decided to retire after seven years with Indianapolis because he grew tired with the injury and rehab cycle, which included missing the entire 2017 campaign.