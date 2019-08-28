Answering the Biggest Fantasy Football Questions of 2019

2 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Before Luck's retirement turned the NFL (and fantasy football) on its ear, the biggest question mark facing drafters was what to do about the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon and Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott—two backs who would normally be top-five picks but are embroiled in contract holdouts.

Elliott has led the league in rushing yards twice in three seasons and was a top-five PPR fantasy option in 2018. He told Keith Gordon of Maxim that he wants to be a "Cowboy for the rest of [his] life," and according to ESPN's Ed Werder, Dallas offered him a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

But Elliott wants a deal that exceeds Todd Gurley II's four-year, $60 million pact with the Los Angeles Rams.

Gordon, on the other hand, was offered an extension worth approximately $10 million per year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He balked, and with no progress in negotiations, the belief is that Gordon's holdout will extend into the regular season.

The fantasy community appears to be much more confident that Elliott will report sooner than Gordon, whose ADP has fallen to late in the third round of a 12-team draft, per Fantasy Pros. Elliott is at No. 4 overall.

Using a top-five pick on a back who could miss time at the beginning of the season is a risk, but Elliott has little leverage—the Cowboys control his rights through 2020. The consensus belief is that he'll sign a deal and report at some point in the not-too-distant future. Getting a back with Elliott's potential anywhere outside of the top five would be larceny.

Gordon is a tougher call because it's harder to tell when this impasse will be resolved. If he doesn't appear in at least six games this year, he won't get credit for his fifth-year option and become a free agent in 2020. So he's going to play this season—the question is when and possibly where.

It's an exercise in your tolerance for risk. Gordon had the sixth-most points per game among running backs in PPR leagues a year ago. If he plays 10-plus contests, getting that sort of production in Rounds 3-4 can win leagues. If he waits until the last minute to report and/or is rusty when he does, that wasted early pick could sink a team.

I'm gambling on both. At the King's Classic at the Pro Football Hall of Fame a couple of weeks ago, I made Elliott and Gordon my top two tailbacks in the auction draft.

Of course, I also selected Luck.

Can't win 'em all.