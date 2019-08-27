Fantasy Football 2019: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Every position is important when it comes to your fantasy football team.

A good, consistent quarterback can be the backbone of your squad, while a star tight end can push you into the win column during a tough week. A consistent kicker will win the occasional close game, and if you don't have a strong defense? Well, you're basically starting every matchup in the hole.

However, running backs and wide receivers are the real stars of fantasy football. Unlike in the real NFL, where quarterbacks are the faces of the game, runners and receivers are the spine of virtually every championship team.

These are the positions you need to prioritize early and often during your fantasy draft.

With this in mind, you'll find here a four-round mock draft featuring only running backs and receivers. You'll also find a look at some top sleepers for the two premier positions, as well as some running back and receiver-centric team-name suggestions.

2019 Fantasy RB/WR Mock Draft, PPR

1.01: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

1.02: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

1.03: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

1.04: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

1.05: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

1.06: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

1.07: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1.08: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.09: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.10: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

1.11: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.12: Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

2.01: Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2.02: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2.03: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

2.04: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

2.05: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

2.06: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2.07: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.08: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

2.09: Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

2.10: Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2.11: Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2.12: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

3.01: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

3.02: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

3.03: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

3.04: Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

3.05: Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

3.06: Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

3.07: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

3.08: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

3.09: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3.10: Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

3.11: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

3.12: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

4.01: Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

4.02: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

4.03: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

4.04: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

4.05: Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

4.06: Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

4.07: James White, RB, New England Patriots

4.08: Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

4.09: Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Houston Texans

4.10: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

4.11: Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

4.12: Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

2019 Sleepers

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs



Peter Aiken/Getty Images

When looking for sleeper running backs and receivers, rookies are always a great place to start. Their fantasy value is low because they're unproven—just check out where Josh Jacobs, a potential three-down back, resides in the above mock—but they often explode onto the scene.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Darwin Thompson definitely has the potential to explode as a rookie. He's shined during the preseason, amassing 60 yards on just 12 carries while adding 38 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

In fact, the 23-year-old could prove to be a better fantasy value than teammate Damien Williams. If he doesn't take over the starting job at some point, he'll likely see a large portion of the backfield work.

"Thompson appears to have leaped over veteran Carlos Hyde on the depth chart," Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote. "Thompson split most of the first-team offense repetitions with Damien Williams, the projected starter."

Thompson currently holds an average draft position (ADP) of 120.9, according to Yahoo Fantasy. This means he's trending as a 10th-round pick in 12-team leagues. Do not wait that long to draft him.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who took a chance on then-second year Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster were rewarded handsomely in 2018. The USC product cemented himself as Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver and produced an impressive 1,426 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

With Antonio Brown now with the Oakland Raiders, the 22-year-old slides over into the No. 1-receiver role. This could mean it's second-year man James Washington's time to have the sort of breakout Smith-Schuster had last year.

Washington, 23, has been an absolute star during the preseason, catching nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. That's an average of 22.6 yards per catch. Ridiculous.

In addition to starring in exhibition games, the Oklahoma State product showed a lot of growth during training camp. He should be Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver in 2019 and a significant piece of the passing attack.

"We talk about all second-year players making significant steps, he's done that," head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Washington is not a complete secret, but with an ADP of just 123.8, he definitely qualifies as a sleeper. Do not wait until Round 10 to snag him.

RB/WR-Related Team Names

All I Want is JuJu

Hooked on a Thielen

Hot Chubb Time Machine

There Can Be Only Saquon

That's Amari!

For Whom Odell Tolls

Chubbthumper

Return of the Mack

Saquon is the Loneliest Number

Oh Henry!

Keenan on ah Come Up

Davante's Inferno

Kamara Chameleon

Stairway to Evans

Mixon Cocktails

Fournetter or Worse