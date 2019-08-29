Insider Buzz You Need to Know for 2019 Fantasy Football

0 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If there's one thing we are almost guaranteed to see this coming fantasy football season, it is an influx of new fantasy stars.

Yes, some of the usual stars will do lots of their usual star things. Antonio Brown will still be productive in Oakland. Patrick Mahomes will still obliterate defenses. Aaron Rodgers will make a dramatic comeback.

But this fantasy season could be dominated by names that aren't part of your household yet. Rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf in Seattle and the Packers' second-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren't stars yet, but they're on the radar of every fantasy owner.

And then there are those whose names are not quite so new, like Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who could elevate his game to near superstar status in his third season with Jared Goff, or Carolina receiver Curtis Samuel, who could energize the Panthers offense and provide Cam Newton a nice weapon.

So when you're drafting, don't be afraid to take chances on less well-known names.

This year, they won't stay lesser known for long. So let's hear what scouts are saying about some of the less certain fantasy football talents and what it all means.