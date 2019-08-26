Patriots' Tom Brady Weighs in on Andrew Luck Retiring: 'It Is His Life'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he supports Andrew Luck's decision to retire in a radio appearance Monday.

"It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what they want to do," Brady said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "He had a great career and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he's certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples."

There's a stark contrast to be made between Brady and Luck, who retired at age 29 on Saturday due to mental and physical fatigue over the numerous injuries he's suffered during his NFL career. Brady is entering his age-42 season and has suffered only one major injury in his career—a 2008 ACL tear that cost him nearly that entire campaign.

Luck, by contrast, missed nine games in 2015 and the entire 2017 season due to injuries. He also played through numerous ailments that left him almost consistently below 100 percent health.

