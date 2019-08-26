US Open Tennis 2019 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from New York

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

There's one major tennis tournament left to be played in 2019—the U.S. Open, which will take place in New York starting on Monday afternoon.

The last opportunity for the top players in the world to win a Grand Slam championship this year, the tournament should provide exciting action with several top contenders battling it out to capture the men's and women's singles titles.

While the men's bracket will likely come down to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, there are quite a few women who could emerge as contenders for their title.

Here's a look at how much the participating players will be taking home in this year's tournament, followed by a preview of the 2019 field.

Prize Money

According to the U.S. Open site, a grand total of $57,238,700 is available in prize money at this year's tournament. The highest purses will be in the men's and women's singles, and they will be awarded per the following breakdown:

Winner: $3.85 million

Runner-up: $1.9 million

Semifinalists: $960,000

Quarterfinalists: $500,000

Round of 16: $280,000

Round of 32: $163,000

Round of 64: $100,000

Round of 128: $58,000

Tournament Preview

The last time Federer was on court at a major tournament, it ended in heartbreak. At Wimbledon in July, he lost an epic five-set match to Djokovic in a 13-12 tiebreaker, which gave the Serb his fourth Grand Slam title in his last five majors.

Now, Federer and Djokovic—along with Nadal—have one last chance to add to their Grand Slam total in 2019, as they prepare to battle for the U.S. Open championship over the next two weeks.

Federer still holds the men's record with 20 career Grand Slam championships, but Nadal (18) and Djokovic (16) are close behind.

While the Swiss hasn't won a major tournament since the 2018 Australian Open, he's ready to move past his Wimbledon loss to Djokovic.

"I was just more upset, rather than being sad," Federer said, according to ESPN.com's Peter Bodo. "I think being upset made me get over that final much easier than being sad, dwelling over it too much."

In order to reach the U.S. Open final, the 38-year-old may have to go through both Nadal and Djokovic. As the No. 3 seed, Federer could face the Spaniard in the semifinals, then be up against the top-seeded Djokovic in the final again.

While there are other strong players in the field, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have combined to win the last 11 Grand Slam championships over a span of three years. So, it's likely that one will again capture the U.S. Open title to continue their run of dominance.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Serena Williams is again looking to capture her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam championship.

The 37-year-old hasn't won a major title since the 2017 Australian Open, but she's had past success at the U.S. Open, where she won her first Grand Slam championship in 1999.

Twenty years later, Williams has the opportunity to make history, with her next major title tying her with Margaret Court for the all-time record.

There are a lot of potential challengers who could prevent her from ending her Grand Slam drought, though. Naomi Osaka, last year's U.S. Open champion, is the No. 1 seed after she defeated Williams in the final in 2018.

French Open champion and No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 4 seed Simona Halep, who defeated Williams in the final at Wimbledon last month, are also top contenders to emerge victorious at the U.S. Open.

So, while it would be a great story for Williams to make history exactly 20 years after her career launched to a new level, she'll likely need to knock off some of the best players in the world in order to do so.