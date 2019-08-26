US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Picks for Monday Afternoon Draw

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Open begins Monday, and it won't take long for some of the top-ranked tennis players in the world to get on the courts in New York.

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion and No. 1 men's singles seed, plays Monday afternoon. On the women's side, No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty, this year's French Open champion, is the highest-seeded player who will be in action on the opening day of the tournament.

Here's more information on how to watch the first day of the U.S. Open, followed by some predictions for the first afternoon of play.

Monday Schedule

First round, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

First round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Predictions

Djokovic makes quick work in first round

Djokovic will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in his opening match, and the Serb should make quick work of the Spaniard to begin the tournament.

While Djokovic is always a tough draw, that's especially the case this summer. He has won four of the last five major tournaments and is coming off an impressive victory at Wimbledon, where he defeated Roger Federer in an epic five-set final.

The only concern for Djokovic could be a blister on his right foot, but he doesn't believe it will affect his play.

"A minor thing," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports). "Like anybody has. ... Nothing major that is causing a concern for the event."

With Federer and Rafael Nadal on the other side of the bracket, Djokovic has a clear path back to the U.S. Open final. That run will begin with a dominant victory over Baena on Monday afternoon.

Serena won't be the only Williams sister to advance

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Much of the attention on the women's side is on Serena Williams, who is looking to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title 20 years after her first major victory at the 1999 U.S. Open. But her sister also has a chance to make a run in the tournament.

Venus Williams opens the U.S. Open with a first-round matchup against Saisai Zheng. Venus hasn't reached the quarterfinals in her last seven major tournaments, but she made it to the semifinals in the 2017 U.S. Open and could make another deep run this year.

While Zheng will be a challenging opponent for the first round, Venus has some momentum entering the tournament. She made it to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, which is also played on a hard court.

Serena may be the Williams sister who makes it deepest into the U.S. Open bracket, but don't count out Venus in the early rounds. It wouldn't be surprising to see both of them reach at least the quarterfinals on the hard court.

Bouchard's struggles continue

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

At one point, Eugenie Bouchard seemed like one of the rising stars in women's tennis. But things have quickly changed.

The Canadian enters the U.S. Open on an 11-match losing streak. She hasn't advanced past the first round of a tournament since the Dubai Open in February, and she hasn't reached the quarterfinals of a major since the 2015 Australian Open.

In 2014, Bouchard was at her peak, when she reached the semifinals in both the Australian Open and French Open then made it to the final at Wimbledon. But she hasn't performed nearly as well in recent years.

The 25-year-old has a tough first-round matchup in this year's U.S. Open, as she'll be taking on No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova, who made it to the quarterfinals at last year's U.S. Open.

Because of that, Bouchard's losing streak will continue as the Latvian begins what should be a solid showing in the tournament.